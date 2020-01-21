Branch launches in Missouri with the easiest way to bundle home & auto insurance

Many know that bundling home and auto insurance can save money. In fact, a recent NerdWallet article states that " getting two or more policies from the same company will mean discounts — as much as 25% off a homeowners policy — depending on the insurer." The problem has always been the difficulty in obtaining a bundle. Using technology and automation, Branch has re-engineered the experience to be faster and more efficient, making it easier than ever to save money.

"We're excited to help Missourians bundle their home and auto insurance in minutes while welcoming them into a community that is committed to fostering deeper connections between neighbors," said Branch CEO and Cofounder Steve Lekas.

Behind Branch's desire to improve the experience of bundling home and auto insurance is a deep commitment to restoring insurance to its original intent - a force for communal good. When insurance was first popularized in the 19th century, it was a way for neighbors to band together to protect one another from financial disaster. Branch was built to recapture that spirit; to help us get back to getting each other's back.

By tapping into the power of community, Branch aims to make insurance better, and more affordable, for everyone. That's why Branch has not only made it easier to bundle, but is also developing tools to help customers constantly lower their own prices, and dedicating a portion of insurance payments to help those who can't afford insurance through a new program called SafetyNest- https://safetynest.ourbranch.com.

To see how much you can save by bundling your home and auto insurance, simply go to ourbranch.com and enter your name and address.

About Branch

Branch was founded in 2017 by Steve Lekas, a former Allstate and Esurance executive, and Joe Emison, founder of BuildFax. Branch believes deeply that by harnessing the power of community, it can make insurance better and more affordable for all. Branch insurance is underwritten by General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) an AM Best A+ Financial Rated insurance company. Branch is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

