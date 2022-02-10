BRANCH RAISES $300 MILLION AT $4 BILLION VALUATION TO OPEN MOBILE ECOSYSTEM AND PROVIDE SOLUTION TO WALLED GARDENS

Branch, the leading solution for mobile linking and attribution, has secured $300M in funding at a $4B valuation. Tweet this

Branch is using its new financing to double down on product investments, including:

Expanding its mobile linking platform (MLP) to help brands unlock new ways to grow through owned and organic channels, as well as better integrate mobile as cross-device and offline-to-online crossover experiences become the norm

Growing its mobile measurement partner (MMP) solutions for paid media, providing customers with privacy-first measurement that navigates mobile advertising in a post-IDFA world

Accelerating its research into new solutions to improve app discovery and move the mobile ecosystem forward

"Since the day I met Alex, Mike, Mada and Dmitri during the seed investment, I knew this company would be something special," said Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner at NEA. "They laid out a huge vision to transform the mobile ecosystem, and it's been exhilarating to watch it all come true. This is a generational company in the making."

About Branch

Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014 — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more.

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $24 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com .

