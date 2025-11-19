Branch Ranked Number 78 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Workforce payments platform recognized among fastest growing companies in North America for fifth consecutive year

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the leading workforce payments platform, today announced it ranked number 78 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that makes it easy for companies to pay all kinds of workers their earnings—from W-2 wages and 1099 disbursements to cashless tips and mileage—at any time.

Branch powers payments for both W-2 and 1099 workforces across the largest enterprises in hospitality, gig marketplaces, vertical SaaS, and staffing. With a growth rate of more than 1200% over the last three years, Branch serves over 1,000 customers including Uber, Instacart, and Indeed Flex along with Jimmy John's, Dunkin, and Marco's Pizza franchise locations.

Branch's growth in the past year has been driven by the rising demand for simple, scalable solutions that make it easy for companies to pay all kinds of workers their earnings—from W-2 wages and 1099 disbursements to cashless tips and mileage—at any time. The company offers easy-to-launch solutions that give workers multiple ways to quickly receive their earnings, including the out-of-the-box, award winning Branch App, a digital wallet and debit card; Branch Direct, which allows workers to receive fast payments to an existing bank account; and Branch White Label, a custom-branded payment solution that delivers a seamless payout experience within a company's own brand.

"As organizations look to modernize how they pay their workers, we're seeing incredible demand for solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and ease of deployment," said Atif Siddiqi, Branch founder and CEO. "Branch makes it simple for businesses to pay their people how and when they want—helping companies operate more efficiently while improving financial stability for workers."

Building on this momentum, Branch recently launched Branch Embedded, empowering businesses to integrate fast, reliable payout options directly into their products and platforms. Together, these innovations reinforce Branch's position as a leading workforce payments platform, bringing greater speed, flexibility, and financial empowerment to workplaces everywhere.

Branch has appeared on the Technology Fast 500 every year since its debut in 2021. Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

Branch is not a bank. Banking Services provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC, and Lead Bank, Member FDIC. FDIC insurance only applies for eligible accounts should the bank holding your funds fail. The Branch Mastercard Debit Card is issued by Evolve Bank & Trust and Lead Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard and may be used everywhere Mastercard debit cards are accepted.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Branch

Branch is the leading workforce payments platform that helps businesses deliver fast, flexible options for workers to get paid. Whether it's sending earnings to employees or contractors, companies choose Branch because they know that faster payments can help them strengthen worker loyalty, save time and money, and drive business growth. Earners that sign up with Branch can receive a deposit account, quick access to earned wages, rewards, and personal finance tools to help them manage their cash flow between pay cycles. Branch partners with many of the nation's leading companies and platforms across the hospitality, gig, vertical SaaS, and staffing industries. Branch has been honored with a Webby Award—Best Financial Services, FinTech Breakthrough Award, Gartner Eye on Innovation: Financial Services, and Great Place to Work Certification. To learn more about Branch, visit https://www.branchapp.com and follow us on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

