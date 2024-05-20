Branch Strengthens Leadership Team with Executive Appointments

David Karnstedt named Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the industry's leading linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, today announced that David Karnstedt has been named Chief Executive Officer. David's appointment follows several key leadership hires that support the company's long-term strategic priorities and strengthen Branch's ability to enable customers to deliver and measure tailored user experiences across all channels.

"Branch has always prioritized building a high-performing, award-winning organization and culture that attracts top talent," said Mada Seghete, Branch board member and co-founder. "David's wealth of industry expertise and experience as a strategic leader is a natural fit to lead the company into its next phase of growth."

As an executive leader and marketing technology industry veteran with over 25 years of experience, David has a proven record as a scalable team builder and world-class operator at Adobe, Efficient Frontier, Yahoo! and Overture. Most recently he served as a strategic advisor and interim Chief Revenue Officer at Pantheon. He has also served on the Boards of Demandbase, Vantiv, Quantifind and JumpTap, along with Senior Advisory appointments at Redpoint Ventures, and TPG Capital.

"Branch has long been a pioneer of solutions that support evolving digital strategies to drive impactful growth for its customers," shared David Karnstedt, Chief Executive Officer. "I'm excited to continue to raise the bar and lead this incredible team to expand the value we bring to customers and partners."

Additional strategic hires and appointments

Irina Butatik has been named VP of products to lead innovation and shape Branch's product vision.

Rick Johnson has been named VP of finance to lead Branch's financial strategy and operations.

Stephanie Herndon-Rasse has been named VP of customer experience to lead programs that nurture Branch customers' journeys.

Mada Seghete , Branch co-founder, has been elected to the Branch Board of Directors. She joins other notable advisors and investors including Scott Sandell (NEA) and Zach Coelius (Coelius Capital).

About Branch

Branch is the linking and measurement partner for growth-focused teams, trusted to maximize the value of their evolving digital strategies. World-class brands like Instacart, Western Union, NBCUniversal, Zocdoc and Sephora rely on Branch to acquire users, retain customers and drive more conversions.

