Branch Technology completes the first 3D-printed commercial building envelope in the United States

"This project is an example of democratized design freedom where the unique ability of 3D printing to create mass customized panels allow buildings to break out of the box of typical construction methods," says Platt Boyd, Branch Technology CEO and Founder. "For those early adopters, creating something distinctive in the market says to their clients we're willing to think differently and do things differently to create value for our clients."

Branch Technology's next-generation walls are made up of a freeform 3D-printed matrix filled with fire-rated insulation, providing an average value of R-49. The panels are then robotically milled down to the final surface articulation, finished with a thin layer of glass fiber reinforced concrete, and then a water repellent, self-cleaning finish. TVFCU is an example of both beautiful and functional design that will save energy for the life of the building.

ABOUT BRANCH TECHNOLOGY:

Branch Technology is a revolutionary construction-tech company that 3D prints facades for commercial buildings. Branch Technology combines industrial robotics, powerful geometry-based algorithms, and a novel "Freeform" extrusion system that enables unprecedented design freedom and resource efficiency in the construction arena. Branch works with developers, architects, builders, and sectors of the US government to bring the productivity and design freedom of direct digital fabrication to the built environment.

