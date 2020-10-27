Branch to host the first-annual Mobile Growth Awards in collaboration with an all-star jury from top brands and VCs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the leading cross-platform solution for linking and measurement, has announced today that it will be hosting the first-annual Mobile Growth Awards this January. The awards, which aim to recognize and celebrate individuals who drive exceptional growth and innovation in mobile, will be decided upon by thought leaders in the industry.

Since its founding in 2014, the Mobile Growth community powered by Branch has grown to over 50,000 members. It continues to be a forum for app developers and marketers to share best practices, challenges, and solutions. These awards will be an opportunity to highlight and recognize growth achievements from upcoming leaders in mobile by current leaders in the space.

"For six years now, the Mobile Growth community has been a converging point for marketers and product makers in our digital world. Today we are thrilled to be in partnership with several great brands to identify and celebrate the best-in-class marketing campaigns and the creators behind them," said Mada Seghete, Co-Founder and VP Marketing at Branch.

The program includes multiple Award categories, namely:

Best Viral Campaign - This award is open for entries recognizing one of this year's most viral mobile marketing campaigns.

- This award is open for entries recognizing one of this year's most viral mobile marketing campaigns. Best Overall Growth Campaign - This award is open for entries that have created new and innovative channels, techniques, tactics, or strategies to increase mobile growth over the past year.

- This award is open for entries that have created new and innovative channels, techniques, tactics, or strategies to increase mobile growth over the past year. Best Phygital Experience - This award is open for entries that have transformed traditional offline marketing by blending the best of physical and digital to improve the consumer journey.

- This award is open for entries that have transformed traditional offline marketing by blending the best of physical and digital to improve the consumer journey. Best Digital Transformation - This award is open for entries that drove business innovation through digital transformation, resulting in increased engagement, user acquisition, or revenue.

- This award is open for entries that drove business innovation through digital transformation, resulting in increased engagement, user acquisition, or revenue. Best COVID Adaptation - This award is open for entries highlighting a feature or campaign designed to adapt to changing consumer needs during COVID.

- This award is open for entries highlighting a feature or campaign designed to adapt to changing consumer needs during COVID. Best COVID Retention Campaign - This award is open for entries highlighting a campaign delivering an improvement in engagement and retention during COVID.

- This award is open for entries highlighting a campaign delivering an improvement in engagement and retention during COVID. Best Onboarding Campaign - This award is open for entries highlighting a highly successful mobile onboarding activation campaign.

- This award is open for entries highlighting a highly successful mobile onboarding activation campaign. Best Mobile Innovation - This award is open for entries recognizing creative thinking and outstanding innovation on mobile.

The Awards will take place on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Nominations will be open until December 11, 11:59 PM PT.

For more information, head to Mobilegrowth.org/awards to learn more about this year's awards. If you have questions regarding the entry process, you can reach out to the event organizers at [email protected].

About Branch

Branch (branch.io) provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices, platforms, and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users globally and is a trusted cross-platform marketing, engagement, and measurement solution for over 50,000 apps — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, OfferUp, and many more.

SOURCE Branch

Related Links

https://branch.io

