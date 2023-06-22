BranchOut Food Inc. : Announces Product Development Program with U.S. Army to Revolutionize MREs with GentleDry Technology.

BEND, Ore., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchOut Food Inc., (Nasdaq: BOF): a leading innovator in food dehydration, is thrilled to announce its strategic collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) to enhance MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat) through the implementation of the BranchOut Food's proprietary GentleDry technology. After comprehensive assessment, DEVCOM has determined that BranchOut's GentleDry technology surpasses freeze-drying methods in several crucial aspects, including nutritional content retention, flavor, and color preservation.

At DEVCOM's request, BranchOut Food will develop a range of snack items specifically designed to be incorporated in future MREs. Presently, BranchOut Food has provided DEVCOM with a variety of prototype snack items, which are currently undergoing sensory evaluation with troops at selected bases. "We are honored to collaborate with DEVCOM in revolutionizing MREs through the implementation of GentleDry technology," stated Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food."BranchOut Food will engage in an ongoing product development program with DEVCOM, focusing on creating essential food items for inclusion in the MRE program. BranchOut Food expects to have multiple items integrated into the Military's next generation MREs".

About BranchOut Food:

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by their licensed dehydration technology. BranchOut Food is a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier.

About DEVCOM:

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) is a major research and development organization within the U.S. Army. DEVCOM leads scientific research, technology development, and engineering efforts to provide innovative solutions to the Army's operational challenges and maintain its technological advantage.

