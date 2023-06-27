BranchOut Food Inc. (Nasdaq: BOF): Successfully Completes First Production Run at Newly Constructed, Large Scale Dehydration Facility in Peru

BEND, Ore., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchOut Food Inc., (Nasdaq: BOF):  a leading provider of dehydrated food products, is thrilled to announce the completion of its first major production run at its newly established large-scale dehydration facility in Peru using their proprietary GentleDry dehydration Technology. This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment for the company as it expands its production capacity, greatly improves its gross margins, and begins fulfilling its orders from prominent national grocery retailers, big-box stores, and club customers.

Previously, BranchOut Food Inc. relied on a partner facility in Chile. The establishment of the new dehydration facility in Peru significantly enhances the company's production capacity, increasing it from approximately $1 million to about $30 million in combined revenue, and greatly improves its gross margins. The Peru facility offers ample room for expansion, allowing BranchOut Food Inc. to add additional production lines as the company continues to grow to meet the rising demand for its products.

"We are excited to announce the completion of our first major production run at our new dehydration facility in Peru," said Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food Inc. "This milestone represents a significant leap forward for our company, enabling us to meet the demands of our previously announced prominent retail customers while leaving ample capacity for all the new retailers in our sales pipeline."

About BranchOut Food Inc.  BranchOut is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by their licensed dehydration technology. BranchOut Food is a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com.

