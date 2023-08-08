BranchOut Food Inc. Partners with Daymon Worldwide to Propel Private Label Growth

BEND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchOut Food Inc. (Nasdaq: BOF), a global leader in natural snacks and superfood ingredients, announces a transformative partnership with Daymon, the foremost authority in Private Brand Sales & Emerging Brand Marketing. This collaboration amplifies BranchOut Food Inc.'s private label strategy, leveraging Daymon's 700 sales professionals that work within the headquarters of 46 major retailers and that cover over 120 of the largest retailers in the nation. With grocery prices escalating near historic rates the demand for cost-effective products drives the Private Label market's 11% annual growth.

Daymon's expertise uniquely positions BranchOut Food Inc. to tap into the private label market, offering high-quality, convenient, and unique dehydrated foods to all their major retailers. With the private label industry valued at over $200 billion annually, this partnership will increase the distribution of BranchOut's unique product to the public.

Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food Inc., emphasized, "Teaming up with Daymon while leveraging our state-of-t he-art GentleDry Technology is a game-changer. Together, we're set to dominate the explosive private label market for the foreseeable future."

For more information about the partnership, visit www.branchoutfood.com or contact media relations at [email protected].

About BranchOut Food Inc.: BranchOut Food Inc. is a global food-tech leader disrupting the food industry with its advanced dehydration technology, GentleDry. By providing exceptional natural snacks and superfood ingredients without compromising the nutritional benefits, the company has become a trusted provider of premium dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products for established brands and Private Label partners.

About Daymon: Daymon is a frontrunner in Sales, Private Brand, and Emerging Brand Marketing, with a strategic presence in 46 major retailers' national headquarters, a dedicated team of over 700 professionals, and influence across 120+ retail headquarters selling locations. Their suite of elite Private Brand development services empowers retailers and brands for amplified sales and lasting shopper connections, managing an impressive $9 billion in sales.

