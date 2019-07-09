BranchServ Double-Digit Growth Prompts Organizational Changes

BETHEL, Conn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BranchServ, a Division of Custom Vault Corporation, continues to experience 25%+ annual growth, and the company has announced key organizational changes to support its positive trajectory.

David Pepin, formerly COO, has been promoted to President. Pepin has been a driving force behind BranchServ's recent growth and success; expanding the company's geographic footprint and product portfolio, and establishing key industry alliances. Tom Brennan, Chief Executive Officer, noted, "Dave's leadership will ensure forward momentum in all areas of the company – physical security, electronics, automation and branch transformation."

Rob Beveridge will be stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer. Since joining BranchServ in 2018, Beveridge has worked closely with Pepin, gaining insight and experience with the company from both a Business Development and Operational perspective. According to Brennan, "Rob brings a wealth of experience to the position, and will drive internal performance to support our ability to deliver industry-leading service for BranchServ customers."

For more information about BranchServ and its Executive Team, please visit www.branchserv.com or call 833.303.SERV (7378).

About BranchServ Founded in 1999 as a division of Custom Vault Corporation, BranchServ provides security and automation equipment and service for more than 14,000 bank branches and credit unions nationwide. This includes five of the ten largest branch banking networks in the United States. The fastest growing provider in the industry, BranchServ combines a client-driven service focus with unparalleled experience; empowering branch networks to improve operational efficiencies, lower costs, and enhance the end-customer experience. We help you Put Your Best Branch Forward.

