Brancott Estate Creates a Masterpiece

The latest design partnership by the Marlborough-based wine brand sees Benjamin dissect the Marlborough landscape currently depicted on the Brancott Estate label, as well as the lively flavours and aromas of the ever-popular Brancott Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc.

Of the designs, Benjamin says, "I wanted to bring the Brancott Estate personality to life with vibrant colours and my contemporary style, using distinctive geometric shapes."

The art work on the bottle labels reflect the wine inside which is bursting with grapefruit, melon and passionfruit flavours balanced with a fresh, racy acidity that is the hallmark of the Marlborough region. The 2018 vintage was awarded gold at both the New Zealand International Wine Show 2018 and the New Zealand Wine of the Year Awards 2018. Patrick Materman, Brancott Estate Chief Winemaker says, "Brancott Estate is known for creating wines that are fresh, vivacious and bursting with flavour. It is exciting to see how Benjamin has interpreted the wine flavours using pinks and yellows, as well as capturing the geometry and contrasting colours of our vineyards in Marlborough, New Zealand."

The Brancott Estate Limited Edition Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2018 will be available in the US from late May, wherever Brancott Estate wines are sold.

About Brancott Estate

Since planting the first Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir in 1975, Brancott Estate (previously known as Montana) has continued to craft striking wines to suit every occasion, including naturally lower alcohol, sparkling, organic, oak-infused and age-worthy expressions of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. In addition, they have led the revival of Sauvignon Gris, a rare varietal now enjoying a global resurgence.

Brancott Estate is a trademark of Pernod Ricard Winemakers New Zealand Limited. Enjoy Brancott Estate wines responsibly.

About Benjamin Craven

Emerging British designer Benjamin Craven is inspired by everyday sights and occurrences, from the bright colours of the supermarket cleaning aisle, to architectural collisions - high, low, and all around. The surroundings of the day-to-day makes up his source of inspiration and, through his work, he sets out to encourage the viewer to consider playfulness in art and life. Using found textures, clashing colours, and patterns, his heavy use of geometric lines make for a bold signature style.

Using screen-printing, digital format and paint to encapsulate the world through his eyes, Craven has collaborated with names such as Red Or Dead, Look Mate London, and the Hayward Gallery in London; his recent projects include working with BBC's DIY SOS, and developing his own line of homeware products.

