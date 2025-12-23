Brand & AI Safety Summit Series Expands to Dubai, Channel Factory Joins Launch as Initial Title Partner

The global platform makes its Middle East debut on January 29, 2026, at Atlantis The Royal Dubai

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Brand Safety Summit Series, produced by The 614 Group, which recently expanded its focus to encompass AI Safety as well, announced a strategic expansion into Dubai, United Arab Emirates, adding a new geographic footprint for the premier media and advertising global events platform that has already produced successful events in New York, London, and Singapore. Channel Factory joins this inaugural Brand & AI Safety Summit Executive Retreat as title partner, which will take place on January 29, 2026, at the iconic Atlantis The Royal Dubai.

AI has become a centrifugal force in digital advertising and industry conversations increasingly focus on how intelligence can be applied to brand safety, suitability, and decision-making at scale. The Summit's debut in the Middle East reflects this trajectory.

A Global Expansion to the Middle East

For more than a decade, the Brand Safety Summit has convened the world's top brands, agencies, platforms, and technology providers to tackle the most pressing issues in digital media. AI will allow hyper-customization of planning and solutions at a speed never seen before. The end result will be a technological ability to target Brand Safety media decisions with ever-greater precision.

This new Executive Retreat is an invitation-only summit that will convene senior executives from global agencies, major global brands, technology platforms, and government leaders to address the intersection of AI innovation and brand safety in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

The event will bring together global and local decision-makers for a day of concentrated programming and inspiring networking. The content highlights include: supporting youth safety online; AI's impact on the Brand Safety landscape; traffic quality, IVT, and traditional brand safety; creator economy and influencer marketing; and a refresh on brand suitability. That, and other sessions in the works, will make for a truly packed agenda.

A full list of confirmed speakers can be found on the website here.

"The most exciting part of this event is how global it has already become. Speakers and attendees from all major markets around the world are joining: US, Europe, Asia, and, of course, locally in the Middle East," said Rob Rasko, President, Brand Safety Summit Series. "Our Brand & AI Safety community creates economic impact for our participants and gives them opportunities to share in global learnings. Expanding into this region at a time when AI is reshaping the very nature of advertising and Brand Safety feels particularly significant as we are at the beginning of a new age of media and marketing."

Channel Factory will continue its long-standing partnership with The Brand Safety Summit as conversations around AI and brand safety become closely linked across the industry. The Summit's debut in the Middle East underscores the importance of these discussions in markets experiencing rapid growth in digital and streaming.

"Dubai is rapidly cementing its position as a global hub for media and innovation, making it the ideal stage to advance conversations around performance, brand safety, and suitability. With digital consumption in MENAT accelerating through streaming and mobile-first audiences, and the UAE's digital advertising market on track to nearly triple in size by 2033, the demand for trusted, future-ready frameworks has never been greater," said Vincent Pelillo, Managing Director, GMAT, Channel Factory.

Media Contact:

Ali Brush

[email protected]

SOURCE THE 614 GROUP