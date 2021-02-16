Brand Advance enlists MWWPR in its mission to accelerate audience diversity among advertisers and brands

The first diversity media network hired MWWPR as its PR agency following a competitive pitch process

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, has been retained by Brand Advance to lead its UK communications programme. In a world that is increasingly focused on redressing the diversity imbalance, the campaign aims to position Brand Advance and its sister companies, DECA and Sentiment, as the go-to partner for brands and agencies in their mission to reach diverse audiences at scale.

Following an impressive growth period in 2020 with advertiser spend through the network increasing by 1438%, Brand Advance needed a PR agency that could support its accelerated growth targets for this year and to communicate its leading position to the market.

"When it comes to championing diversity and inclusion, we are starting to see less talk and more action, including a 400% increase in black media advertising spending. However, the advertising industry still has a long way to go in fulfilling its commitment to tackling systemic racism. One of the challenges is that diversity is often viewed as social or moral quest, but it's actually a commercial imperative and this requires education," explains Chris Kenna, CEO and founder of Brand Advance. "Working with MWWPR is an important step in helping us on our mission to spark real change and bring to life the real benefits this approach can offer."

MWWPR will support Brand Advance's corporate communications strategy with an integrated media relations programme including executive thought leadership activations and a virtual event series.

"We are delighted to be working with a brand that has such passion for challenging the status quo and inspiring media leaders to do better. Championing diversity and maintaining an inclusive culture is a core value here at MWWPR, so having the opportunity to work with a brand that is driving the agenda forward marks an exciting step for our London team," comments Amadi Tagoe, Senior Account Director, MWWPR.

About MWWPR

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

About Brand Advance

Brand Advance is a global, multi-channel diversity media network. We help brands reach diverse audiences across the globe with authenticity. Authenticity is key, which why our teams represent the audiences we aggregate through the network, across all channels. From strategy, to idea, to execution, our diversity network provides a springboard for our clients to reach, engage and commercialise many community audiences. All the while, putting money back into these communities through the publisher initiatives we work closely with.

