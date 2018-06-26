Brand and Agency Leaders Headline 16th Annual Hispanic Television Summit Thursday, October 4, 2018 at New York Marriott Marquis

Leading brand and agency executives headline this year's summit. Diego Scotti, Verizon's Chief Marketing Officer will be honored with the Award for Brand Leadership for his efforts in building Ad Fellows, an industry partnership involving brands, agencies and colleges that is designed to foster the next generation of diverse marketing leaders. Lisa Torres, President of Publicis Media's Multicultural Practice, Cultural Quotient, will also be honored with the Award for Executive Leadership for her achievements in overseeing media investment for many top brands in the Hispanic television and video space. Isaac Mizrahi, Co-president and Chief Operating Officer of ALMA will be the Opening Keynote of the Summit. Under Mizrahi's leadership, ALMA has won multiple Cannes Lions Awards, and he will speak about the development of effective creative advertising as well as share some industry perspectives in his role as Chairman of the Culture Marketing Council – The Voice of Hispanic Marketing. Additionally, Gonzalo Del Fa, President of Group M Multicultural and Karina Dobarro, SVP, Multicultural at Horizon Media are confirmed to participate in the program.

"We are proud to be able to feature this distinguished group of brand and media leaders at this year's Hispanic Television Summit," said Charlie Weiss, Vice President of the Broadcast, Cable and Broadband Television Group at Future U.S., the parent company of the summit's two presenting publications, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. He added, "Our producers will be confirming more executives from brands and agencies in the coming weeks."

The Summit producer, Joe Schramm, President of Schramm Marketing Group added, "Advertising revenue is critical to the ongoing growth and profitability of Hispanic television and video. As viewers adopt new directions in how they consume video, advertisers and agencies are making timely adjustments." He continued, "Advertising is always a very important focus for our Summit."

Over the past 16 years, this summit has earned a reputation as the premier conference for those in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences, worldwide. It attracts about 500 registrants who are top executives and managers from broadcast, broadband, cable, satellite, OTT, programming networks, production companies, distributors and syndicators, financial investment, research and audience measurement firms, creative agencies, media companies and brands. The summit has been presented all 16 years by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News and has been produced each year for these publications by Schramm Marketing Group.

To learn more about the 16th Annual Hispanic Television Summit or to register, visit www.hispanictvsummit.com.

About Future

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 120m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach. The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular, the high growth technology, games and music markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, What Hi-Fi?, The Photography Show, AV Technology, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show, NYC Television Week and Golden Joysticks Awards. The Magazine division has over 60 leading brands in diverse verticals including music, gaming, photography, home interest, field sports, technology and B2B. These include iconic household names such as PC Gamer, T3 and Total Film as well as market leading specialist brands including Music Week, Digital Camera and Edge.

About Schramm Marketing Group

Schramm is a marketing agency that specializes in multicultural and segmented marketing, ticket sales promotions, and producing conferences for the television and video industry. The company is recognized for its expertise in attracting large, sold-out crowds for international soccer and for driving pay TV subscription sales. They recently launched Fantastico.nyc where Latinos buy tickets online in Spanish. Schramm created and produces the Hispanic Television Summit as well as other internationally-recognized conferences. Schramm's clients include the leading brands in sports, television, entertainment, telecommunications, and non-profits. For more information, visit www.schrammnyc.com.

For more information, contact:

Schramm Marketing Group

Navi Ramnarain

212.983.0219

navi@schrammnyc.com

Future U.S.

Anthony Savona

212-378-0450

anthony.savona@futurenet.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-and-agency-leaders-headline-16th-annual-hispanic-television-summit-thursday-october-4-2018-at-new-york-marriott-marquis-300672595.html

SOURCE Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News