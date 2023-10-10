Brand-Building Firm, 29 Design Studio is Now Agency 29

News provided by

Agency 29

10 Oct, 2023, 10:17 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 29 Design Studio, a leader in food, beverage, and agriculture marketing in Upstate New York, has rebranded to Agency 29. The seed for the firm was planted sixteen years ago when the agency began as a freelance effort to provide design services to clients in all industries.

"Growing up on a farm showed me the value of hard work," says Founder + CEO, Maureen Ballatori. "It hasn't always been easy but growing this agency, this dream of helping food, beverage, and agriculture brands grow, has become an incredible, tangible reality."

Continue Reading
29 Design Studio, a leader in food, beverage, and agriculture marketing in Upstate New York, has rebranded to Agency 29.
29 Design Studio, a leader in food, beverage, and agriculture marketing in Upstate New York, has rebranded to Agency 29.

The last big change the agency made was in 2020 when the firm niched down to focus on the food, beverage, and agriculture industries. This identity refresh marks a milestone in the agency's history. In the last decade, Maureen has gone from party-of-one to a full-service team of creative brand-builders.

Courtney Carroway joined the team in 2018 as Art Director after working with larger agencies serving international brands including Olay, Pampers, and Starbucks. "I went from very corporate boardrooms to touring dairy farms, food manufacturers, and rows of grapes at vineyards," she said. "It has been so rewarding to work with businesses run by families and entrepreneurs right here in our region – helping to increase their visibility nationally and globally."

Agency 29 now provides a full range of branding, marketing, and creative services, using business intelligence, strategic insights, and purposeful creativity to foster growth for food, beverage, and agriculture brands.

"Truly great brands are more than beautiful creative," Maureen said. "We work with exceptionally engaged clients who are making a difference in their communities and feeding families. Their products, services - their voices - are needed and we help them be heard in a crowded marketplace."

The award-winning, WBE-certified agency has worked with local, national, and international brands, from Fee Brothers, based in Rochester, to ProAgni, based in Australia, and many organizations in between. The agency's work has been recognized by the National Agri-Marketing Association, the American Marketing Association, the Public Relations Society of America, and many others.

"This updated brand feels like us. Agency 29 is who we are. It's the evolution of this team constantly working to push the envelope to do better and be better," said Maureen. "This agency is where it is because of who we work with."

Agency 29 works with food, beverage, and agriculture brands leveraging strategic insights and thoughtful marketing to create measurable change. The agency has offices in Rochester, NY, and Geneva, NY.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Maureen Ballatori at [email protected] or 315-332-1717.

SOURCE Agency 29

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.