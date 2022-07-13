Brand Buzz & Glad to Launch Glad for Kids Line

Kid-Favorite Character Designs Make Mealtime Fun with Kid-Friendly Tableware Tweet this

The brand launched GladforKids.com to showcase the full line of products, as well as fun downloadable coloring pages with activity pages for parents.

Rory Wehrlie, director, Office of Strategic Alliances, Clorox, adds, "We're excited to collaborate with Brand Buzz on a family-friendly line of Glad® products and on a GladforKids.com website. As a health and wellness company, Clorox is committed to providing sustainable and family friendly products."

Glad and Clorox have been the go-to brands when it comes to conveniently containing everything from meals to messes. The Glad™ line of tableware products meet a family's needs for daily dining, parties, storage, and meals on-the-go.

"We are excited to showcase the Glad for Kids products on the new site, where parents can engage with the brand, get new product updates and be a one-stop-shop for all their tabletop needs," said Brand Buzz director of product development, Ashley Chase. "We're hoping these character-inspired products help make mealtime a little less messy and a little more fun for kids and parents alike."

Glad for Kids products are currently sold on Amazon. Contact [email protected] for additional information.

