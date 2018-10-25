Brand experience agency, Cramer, hires industry veteran to partner with its expanding list of global clients

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Events and Experiential marketing agency Cramer has hired Ian McGonnigal as senior vice president of strategic accounts, a newly created position that corresponds with the continual exponential growth for both Cramer's business and the meetings and events industry overall.

Ian McGonnigal

The meetings and events industry is projected to see an increase of five to ten percent in 2019, according to the recently released CWT Meetings & Events 2019 Meetings & Events Future Trends report. In turn, a new global survey by Harvard Business Review shows why businesses are investing more in meetings and events: 93% of their respondents say their organizations place a priority on creating events, including 57% who give it a high priority.

"As businesses invest more in their events and experiential marketing programs, they're also expecting more from their agencies," says TJ Martin, Managing Director and Partner at Cramer. "Cramer is seeing this growth and changing expectations first-hand through our long-lasting relationships with a collection of the world's leading B2B brands. The C-Suite at these brands are demanding true business partnerships, and Ian's role reflects our expanded ability to truly impact our client's business objectives," said TJ Martin, Managing Director and Partner at Cramer.

Prior to joining Cramer, McGonnigal held executive positions at global agencies, including Jack Morton Worldwide and George P. Johnson, developing and deploying strategic initiatives for AT&T, Bose, Charles Schwab, Dow, Dell, General Electric, HP, IBM, and The Clorox Company.

"Ian's industry knowledge, combined with a stellar portfolio of results will be instrumental in helping our clients achieve more with their investments in events and experiential marketing programs," said Thom Faria, CEO at Cramer.

"There's something special happening at Cramer," said McGonnigal. "I'm excited about the opportunity to deliver world-class solutions for savvy clients, with an agency that truly gets it. Cramer has a heritage of production excellence, complemented by some incredible strategic and creative chops. From executives on down, we are a team that keeps our hands 'in the work' while being undeniably accessible to our clients. I'm eager to work alongside so many talented colleagues with the best pedigree out there."

About Cramer

Cramer is a brand experience agency that partners with a premier roster of global B2B brands like Caterpillar, IBM, Fidelity, Sanofi, and Siemens. These brands trust Cramer to achieve more with their investments in meetings and events, community and ambassador programs, content and video, and campaigns. Through these programs, and with newsletters that reach over 100,000 subscribers, Cramer is delivering on their mission to conceive and inspire the future of events and experiential marketing. To join in, visit cramer.com.

SOURCE Cramer

Related Links

http://www.cramer.com

