Brand Finance 100 Report Names BRI as the Most Valuable Brand in Indonesia

News provided by

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

13 Jun, 2023, 11:22 ET

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Brand Finance 100 report of 2023, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) Persero Tbk. (IDX: BBRI) has emerged as the highest-valued brand in Indonesia. Brand Finance, a renowned brand valuation consultant, released the report showcasing the country's 100 most valuable and strongest brands. BRI has secured the top spot with a brand valuation of USD 4.3 billion or around IDR 63.86 trillion, accompanied by an AAA rating.

Continue Reading
Brand Finance 100 Report Names BRI as the Most Valuable Brand in Indonesia
Brand Finance 100 Report Names BRI as the Most Valuable Brand in Indonesia

BRI has also succeeded in climbing the ranks, from second place in 2022 to the top spot in 2023, growing by 15% Year-on-Year (YoY). Since 2018, BRI's brand valuation has increased by USD 1.2 billion, or 38%.

Regarding this achievement, BRI's President Director, Sunarso, highlighted that "BRI has become a brand with the highest value that resonates with the community. This is evidence of the company's success in delivering the best services to the society."

BRI's success in topping Indonesia's most valuable brand list is fueled by its strong financial performance. With a 27.4% growth, the company recorded a net profit of IDR 15.56 trillion in Q1 2023. The strategic acquisitions to Danareksa Investment Management and the launch of QLola, expands the company's offerings as a comprehensive financial services provider, catering to digital needs.

BRI's SuperApp BRImo plays a vital role in driving the brand's valuation. With over 26.3 million users in Q4 2023, it has emerged as Indonesia's preferred banking application. Facilitating transactions worth IDR 884 trillion, BRImo achieved a 99.07% YoY growth. BRImo's presence aligns with customers' evolving preferences for digital transactions. This enhances the efficiency, effectiveness, and integration of banking services, catering to the digital literacy journey in Indonesia.

Furthermore, BRI remains consistent in aligning business practices with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Demonstrating this commitment, the company allocated IDR 710.9 trillion in financing to sustainable business activities in Q1 2023, setting a new benchmark as the highest in Indonesia.

"We are optimistic that BRI's commitment to implementing ESG will provide added values to global investors who highly prioritize ESG practices. BRI has the potential to become the leading global bank in terms of ESG implementation, particularly in social empowerment," concluded Sunarso.

Information about Bank BRI can be accessed at www.bri.co.id.

SOURCE PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI)

Also from this source

Return on Equity Soars to 21% as BRI Shares Hit All-Time High Again

BRI Records a Profit of IDR 15.56 Trillion in Just 3 Months

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.