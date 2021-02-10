'Brand Genius' Sadira Furlow Joins the Happy Money Movement™

Drawing on her extensive advertising and marketing experience, Sadira will help establish the Happy Money brand and ignite the Happy Money Movement™ — all with the goal of improving members' relationships with money and transforming lives through a human-centered, science-driven approach. As CMO, her scope of work spans everything from growth marketing to communications — overseeing all supporting teams, including Happy Money's internal brand and design agencies.

"In bringing Sadira to Happy Money, we now have the right team in place to drive our business forward and architect sustainable growth," said Scott Saunders, Happy Money CEO and Founder. "Sadira shares our mission for helping borrowers become savers and has her finger on the pulse of what consumers are looking for from Happy Money. With her dynamic, strategic leadership and consumer-centric mindset, she will help bring our vision to life in new ways and accelerate our growth in the months and years to come."

From her agency experience leading consumer engagement for Coca-Cola, Verizon, and MillerCoors to her most recent role at PepsiCo, Sadira has been recognized for her ability to transform the way brands connect with consumers. While at PepsiCo, Sadira revitalized multiple iconic brands, broke the internet with the 'puppymonkeybaby' Super Bowl commercial, oversaw multi-billion-dollar Frito-Lay brands (Lay's, Ruffles, and Fritos), and led the highly successful launch of LIFEWTR. Among other accolades, she has been named a Brand Genius by Adweek, one of AdAge's Women to Watch, and one of Savoy's Top Influential Women in Corporate America.

"Throughout my career, I've had a hunger for growth fueled by a love of the consumer and a passion for purpose. That sense of purpose drew me to Happy Money and its mission-driven approach to fintech," said Sadira Furlow, Happy Money CMO. "By leveraging behavioral science and a deep understanding of our consumers as well as our partners, we are shifting the financial services paradigm and creating an entirely new category at the intersection of finance and human happiness that Happy Money will own."

Sadira joins Happy Money during a time of rapid growth, both within the company and in its expanding ecosystem. Happy Money recently announced strategic partnerships with several new mission-aligned financial institutions to help originate personal loans for individuals who want to eliminate high-cost credit card debt, increase savings, and start on a path toward financial wellness.

With Sadira as CMO, Happy Money is entering a new and exciting chapter of building the Happy Money brand while remaining laser-focused on its mission of Helping Borrowers Become Savers™.

About Happy Money

Happy Money® is a financial technology company, delivering digitally-native financial tools and services for human happiness™ through its purpose-driven marketplace between mission-aligned capital and consumers. Happy Money is creating an alternative to the "Sad Money™" system with a connected ecosystem of consumer financial products designed to help borrowers become savers. Happy Money. A Happier Future.™

Backed by leading investors including Anthemis Group, Tencent Holdings and CMFG Ventures, Happy Money has helped over 100,000 members pay off their credit card debt since inception. Founded in 2009, Happy Money has a diverse employee base of over 300 people across the United States. For more information, please visit www.happymoney.com.

