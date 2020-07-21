Brand Ideation Hub SPEAKEASY - Knowledge Brokers: A New Open-Talent Operating Model That Challenges Traditional Brand Thinking

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPEAKEASY - Knowledge Brokers, a brand ideation hub - announces their stake as a new global category in the realm of strategic brand development for Fortune 500 companies. Spearheading the creation of a business model in a category all its own, SPEAKEASY provides household name brands such as Ab-Inbev, Coca-Cola and Burger King access to a curated, diverse network of expert ideas and perspectives from across the globe to help them better tackle complex issues in a rapidly evolving world. The result is the ability to solve brand strategy and innovation problems more efficient than ever thought possible.

SPEAKEASY was born from the restless realization that the inflated processes and bureaucratic committees in place at traditional creative organizations no longer aligned with the way brands move and their modern needs. These archaic, cumbersome models have proven to be incompatible in providing brands with the specific high-level strategy they need to aptly navigate a quickly shifting business and brand ecosystem.

All of this leads to Speakeasy's ultimate benefit: AGILITY with DEPTH and BREADTH of ideas. They do it all faster because they make the most of experts in the field and don't get held up by agendas, egos or bureaucracies – they THINK, CREATE and CURATE.

"There is a crisis looming in the area of traditional brand strategy and design," says Marcello Magalhaes , Founder and Chief Design Officer of SPEAKEASY. "That crisis is twofold: a lack of accessibility to global diverse thinking for brands and a lack of agility and speed in helping these companies solve problems they never before imagined. SPEAKEASY was born from using that restlessness to fuel a new category in space. We believe that design should be a multi-functional activity: capable of flexibly adapting to specific regional and contextual elements. Our goal is to be a knowledge broker for design-focused thinkers to empower the development of world-changing products and fuel business innovation as a whole."

During the 1920s, enterprising minds responded to Prohibition's constraints by opening speakeasies. These anonymous, dynamic spaces brought together people from all walks of life, who could indulge as their true selves and be exposed to new ideas.

Inspired by the unique culture of the past, Speakeasy - Knowledge Brokers is on a mission to fight the prohibitions of our age - the structural and mindset limitations of brand innovation, thus has created its own secret society of "regulars" -- a diverse and eclectic mix of outstanding minds from around the globe, who have deep knowledge across many cultures, categories and go incognito, preferring their output to be famous rather than attracting attention to themselves.. It also allows our Knowledge Brokers to curate solutions from the best ideas, not based on hierarchy.

The SPEAKEASY - Knowledge Brokers operating model precedes the pandemic, and was conceived prepared to tackle the GIG Economy's opportunities and challenges. The impact on remote work has accelerated the move of corporations to look towards the gig economy as a viable, and often superior, framework compared to that of the fixed employee roster - and this is nothing new to SPEAKEASY. This disruption of the traditional model of how to access knowledge means that brands are no longer constrained by the limitations built into a physical working space. Deploying specific talent to solve specific problems is far more efficient and effective, as the numerous success stories from SPEAKEASY's knowledge broker philosophy has proven.

SPEAKEASY'S network of 250+ Creatives, Strategic Planners, Designers, and Innovators span the globe from Europe, Asia, Latin America and North America. These individuals are seasoned experts in their niche and fluent in the contextual problems facing specific brands. Each connection has one common goal: provide category-leading brands with thoughtful, unique strategies that drive results.

About Speakeasy

Speakeasy is an innovative model for generating brand strategy and concepts in the contemporary creative economy. We are Knowledge Brokers — connecting, engaging and curating ideas from the best minds in the business through our global network of seasoned Creatives, Strategic Planners, Designers, and Innovators. SKB's system delivers our clients quality ideas, much more quickly than the standard market offering. For more information visit https://www.speakeasykb.com/

