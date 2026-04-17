Brand Institute Receives EMA Approval for AI-Developed Pharmaceutical Brand Name

This marks the first time in company history that a brand name developed using the company's proprietary AI-powered name generation platform, Brandi™, has been approved by a major regulatory agency.

MIAMI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved a pharmaceutical product brand name developed using its proprietary AI-powered name generation platform, Brandi. This milestone represents the first time in Brand Institute's history that a brand name created with the support of its artificial intelligence technology has received approval from a major global regulatory authority.

The approved brand name will be publicly disclosed following EMA approval of the corresponding pharmaceutical product. This reflects standard regulatory practice, in which brand names are reviewed in advance to ensure they meet regulatory requirements and are ready for use once the medicine receives final authorization.

The achievement underscores Brand Institute's continued leadership in pharmaceutical and healthcare naming, as well as its commitment to advancing innovation in a field defined by increasingly stringent regulatory standards and competitive pressures. It also demonstrates the potential for AI-enabled naming solutions to meet the complex and highly specific requirements of global regulatory bodies.

"This moment represents a meaningful inflection point not only for Brand Institute, but for the future of pharmaceutical naming," said James L. Dettore, Brand Institute's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Drug naming carries a unique set of requirements, including the need to balance regulatory rigor, linguistic appropriateness, trademarkability, and commercial appeal. With Brandi, we are enhancing our ability to meet these demands and ushering in a new day of pharmaceutical naming where human expertise and artificial intelligence work together to deliver stronger outcomes for our clients."

The name was developed through a collaborative process that integrates Brand Institute's strategic expertise with Brandi's advanced generative capabilities. This hybrid approach enables the exploration of broader and more diverse name candidates, or what the company describes as "great names at scale."

"We couldn't be more excited that an AI-co-created name has been approved by the EMA," said Scott Piergrossi, Brand Institute's President of Creative. "The EMA-approved name was developed using the first generation of Brandi, and we have since made significant advancements in both features and functionality. We are still just scratching the surface of AI's potential."

Brand Institute emphasizes that while AI plays a powerful role in expanding creative possibilities, human expertise remains central to the naming process. The company uses the term "co-created" to describe Brandi's output, reflecting a system designed to leverage strategic inputs developed in close collaboration with clients while amplifying the creativity and judgment of the company's naming experts.

About Brand Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, providing a full suite of services including brand name creation, trademark screening, regulatory strategy, and market research. The company has successfully developed and secured approval for thousands of brand names worldwide.

Media Contact:

Scott Piergrossi

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(305) 374-2500

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.