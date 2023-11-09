Brand IQ Creative & Personicom Announce Partnership

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personicom and Brand IQ Creative are proud to announce their partnership and the most advanced personalized video solution on the market. "By merging our platforms and industry-specific knowledge, our companies have combined the best practices in higher education and corporate sectors to provide PIVOT 2.0, a one-of-a-kind video platform that is unmatched in the higher education industry," said Cecil Foster, Managing Partner of Brand IQ Creative. "To engage your audience, sometimes you have to shake things up and do something amazing. PIVOT 2.0 allows our partners to do just that."

Brand IQ Creative specializes in empowering the higher education sector with transformative technologies that have been proven across multiple industries. Approaching a decade of experience with personalized media helping enrollment offices, student life, human resources, and alumni services. Brand IQ is committed to providing these innovative solutions at an affordable cost, ensuring that its clients can engage students without compromising their budgets.

Personicom, on the other hand, focuses on the corporate sector, providing personalized video solutions that are tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. With almost two decades of experience, Personicom has been the longest continuously operating provider of personalized media communications in existence. Establishing a reputation as a leader for delivering high-quality, personalized video content that helps businesses connect with their customers and drive revenue growth.

Together, Personicom and Brand IQ Creative have emerged as the leaders in higher education personalized videos, serving clients across multiple continents. With features that are not available in any other solution on the market, PIVOT 2.0 is designed to help institutions engage with their students in a way that is more meaningful and effective.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Brand IQ to offer PIVOT 2.0," said Scott Smith the CEO of Personicom. "Together, we are committed to providing the Higher Education Sector with exceptional service and dedication to their ongoing success. We are confident that our joint efforts will revolutionize the personalized video industry, and we look forward to the continued growth and success of PIVOT 2.0."

PIVOT 2.0 is expected to enhance the way institutions engage with their students, providing a level of personalization that helps create a more personal and emotional connection. With its advanced features and affordable pricing, PIVOT 2.0 is set to become the go-to solution for institutions looking to augment the engagement experience between students and institutions throughout the various stages of the student life cycle.

