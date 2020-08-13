Brand Leaders to Accelerate Understanding of Digital Transformation and Purpose Driven Marketing at Portada Live on Oct. 14

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portada, the leading networking solutions platform for dynamic tech, marketing and media companies, is announcing Portada Live on October 14. Through a combination of exclusive bespoke workshops, pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, and collaborative knowledge-sharing sessions, Portada Live will provide the brand marketing community and Portada media and marketing services vendor partners the ideal platform to gain exclusive insights and develop new business in these challenging times.

"The more than 100 brand marketers in the Portada Council System are telling us that they are looking for peer-to-peer in-depth conversations about Digital Transformation, including e-commerce marketing and marketing technologies , and Purpose Driven Marketing. These are the two most salient opportunities in the current marketing environment challenged by COVID-19 and civil unrest about racism," says Marcos Baer president of Portada.

Opportunities for Marketing Service Suppliers

"Through Portada, I have met new solution providers and we are already working with them," says Ariela Nerubay, CMO of Curacao. According to David Karp, Sales Director at Portada. "Here's an extraordinary opportunity for Marketing Suppliers to get pre-selected 25-minute meetings with senior-level marketing buyers who are normally very difficult to reach. Let us help you customize a schedule of 4 to 12 guaranteed meetings to assist you in your new business development efforts."

Executives at Tech, Media and Agencies can request a Marketing Services Supplier Pass by filling out this form :

Brand Decision Maker Driven Content

Brand marketers from corporations including: Cox Communications, Lyft, Nestle, K-12 , Wells Fargo and many more will discuss the below topics:

Collaborative Knowledge-Sharing Session: How Covid-19 is Accelerating Digital Transformation: A cross-industry perspective

A diverse group of brand decision makers will provide actionable insights about their digital transformation and readiness in these unprecedented times.

Research Spotlight: Consumer Behavior Trends for 2021





Brand Marketer Challenge: Purpose Driven Marketing in the Age of a Pandemic, Recession and Racial and + Social Injustice

With the widespread outrage about racial inequality consumers are voting with their wallets about brands' response to racism. A brands' alignment with its core values and purpose should be the foundation of consumer support.

To qualify for a Brand Marketer Pass (no costs involved), please fill out this form :

Already confirmed Partners

Five Eighty

Golin

JACK

JK Design

Owen Jones

Penta Marketing Agency

Reset Digital

Rise Interactive

TLNT Holdings

Vevo

We are Content

Media contact: Marcos Baer

