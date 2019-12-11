Brand Management Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.8% by 2027, Owing to the Increasing Adoption of Cloud Solutions, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructive brand management has led to escalation in product prices, in addition to building positive awareness of the brand. This has in return also led to a solid foundation of loyal customers along with constructive brand associations. Substantial brand management is estimated to augment brand equity and effective brand awareness. In addition, brand management has the potential to powerfully influence market competition, customer engagement and company management. These traits are estimated to chiefly proliferate the global brand management software market over the forecast period.

The global brand management software market was valued at US$ 205.96 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 557.02 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period.

The growing demand for centralized data management coupled with increasing adoption of cloud solutions is profusely influencing the growth of global Brand Management Software Market. The market participants are developing solutions which precisely cater to the changing needs of the end users. For instance, Kizen, offers an expansive cloud-based suite of marketing, in addition to customer relationship management (CRM) and sales tools suitable for small and midsize businesses across a range of industries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global brand management software market. The scope of the Brand Management Software has been evaluated from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players, their regional and global presence, along with insights into their prominent strategies. The geographical analysis focuses on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing need to secure brand identity coupled with centralized management of data across channels is fostering the growth of software market.

The prominent adoption of analytics in brand management software is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The integration of predictive analytics for marketing strategies paves a substantial opportunity for brand management software market

Major industry participants operating in global brand management software market include BLUE Software, LLC., Brand24 Global Inc., Brandware, Brandworkz Ltd., Bynder, Cordeo, Delivra, Inc., amongst others.

Global Brand Management Software Market

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud Based



On Premise

By End User:

Corporate



Small and Medium Sized Enterprises





Large Enterprises



Individuals

By Application

Lead Management



Customer Management



Review Management



Data Management



Others

By Verticals:

Energy and Utilities



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



Manufacturing



Retail



IT and Telecommunication



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

