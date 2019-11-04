Brand Marketing Topic Finalists Revealed for Portada Los Angeles April 2, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portada is revealing the finalist topics to be addressed at Portada Los Angeles on April 2, 2020 . These topics have been chosen by marketers who are members of the Portada Council System. At the November 14 Happy Hour presented by Digo Hispanic Media, they'll vote for the winning topics for the three Portada Los Angeles speaking slots: Keynote, Consumer Insight Highlight, and MarTech Solution Spotlight.

"Due to the resounding success of the Portada Council System over the last year, going into 2020 we want our event programming to mirror the needs of the brand marketers and marketing service suppliers in our system," says Marcos Baer, president of Portada.

Below are the finalist topics per speaking slot for Portada Los Angeles in 2020

Speaking Slot:

Keynote Speaking Slot:

Consumer Insights Speaking Slot:

MarTech Spotlight Organize

companies to "win

in digital" Consumer Insights:

What creates brand

lift? Evolving Influencer

Marketing How can brands

make the most out of

the expansion of soccer audiences in

the U.S.? Passive sport consumption vs.

active fitness

activity Extending the arena

footprint through

IoT and beacons before/during/after

the consumer

journey Why data scientists

need to be cultural

experts (A media

planner/buyer

perspective) Using cross-cultural

insights in the

media buying

process Permission-based

marketing tools in a

post-cookie real-

identity world

"We're thrilled to present the first Portada Happy Hour & Council Content choice," commented Augusto Romano, CEO of Digo Hispanic Media. "It's a great way to advance our partnership with Portada. Having the support of this great team to accelerate our market entry has greatly facilitated the process."

