Brand Marketing Topic Finalists Revealed for Portada Los Angeles April 2, 2020

Here is the list of finalists that will yield the winning topics to be addressed at PortadaLA 2020. Council System members will vote for their favorites on November 14.

Nov 04, 2019, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portada is revealing the finalist topics to be addressed at Portada Los Angeles on April 2, 2020. These topics have been chosen by marketers who are members of the Portada Council System. At the November 14 Happy Hour presented by Digo Hispanic Media, they'll vote for the winning topics for the three Portada Los Angeles speaking slots: Keynote, Consumer Insight Highlight, and MarTech Solution Spotlight.

"Due to the resounding success of the Portada Council System over the last year, going into 2020 we want our event programming to mirror the needs of the brand marketers and marketing service suppliers in our system," says Marcos Baer, president of Portada.

Below are the finalist topics per speaking slot for Portada Los Angeles in 2020

Speaking Slot:
Keynote

Speaking Slot:
Consumer Insights

Speaking Slot:
MarTech Spotlight

Organize
companies to "win
in digital"

Consumer Insights:
What creates brand
lift?

Evolving Influencer
Marketing

How can brands
make the most out of
the expansion of soccer audiences in
the U.S.?

Passive sport consumption vs.
active fitness
activity

Extending the arena
footprint through
IoT and beacons before/during/after
the consumer
journey

Why data scientists
need to be cultural
experts (A media
planner/buyer
perspective)

Using cross-cultural
insights in the
media buying
process

Permission-based
marketing tools in a
post-cookie real-
identity world

"We're thrilled to present the first Portada Happy Hour & Council Content choice," commented Augusto Romano, CEO of Digo Hispanic Media. "It's a great way to advance our partnership with Portada. Having the support of this great team to accelerate our market entry has greatly facilitated the process."

If you are a brand marketer and would like to join the Council System, click here.

If you are a marketing service provider and would like to join the Council System, click here.

About Portada

Portada is a leading networking solutions platform for dynamic tech, marketing and media companies in the Americas. Portada members receive top business leads, advertising and PR services through events, digital-social and print magazine.

To find out more about the above-cited services, please contact Sales Director Leslie Zambrano at leslie@portada-online.com.

Media Contact: Isabel Ojeda, isabel@portada-online.com, + 52 1 5564162299

SOURCE Portada

