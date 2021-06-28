Brand Networks Builds Store-level Business Presence on Snapchat

The first of its kind program allows retailers to have a store presence on Snapchat to engage with a unique and important audience base. Now, retail locations will have a means of connecting with customers in any of their preferred social habitats, thereby increasing brand awareness, positive sentiment, and consumer experience.

Brand Networks launched the pilot program with national retailer Walmart, with a goal of optimizing a cross-platform social media mix that allows for localized social to increase both overall audience size and impressions totals. Moving forward, the provider will seek additional qualified partners with which to scale the functionality.

"Our retail partners are seeking ways to meet consumers where they are," says Mike Garsin, Co-Founder & CEO at Brand Networks. "With this new technology solution, local stores can now engage their customers and drive sales with content that leverages Snapchat's unique creative capabilities and can't be replicated on any other social platform."

Initial results from the pilot confirm that customers are open to engaging with stores on the local level, with CPMs of local targeted ads outperforming retail benchmarks by nearly 50%.

For more details, reach out to [email protected]

About Brand Networks

Brand Networks enables the world's best brands to monetize their assets through our innovative products, technology, and services. Since 2006, the company has created marketing and advertising solutions that blend engineering and expertise to drive results across all social channels. More than 1,500 businesses have trusted Brand Networks to solve their newest and toughest challenges. Brand Networks has offices in Boston, Bentonville, Hyderabad, New York, Rochester, and Sydney. For more information, visit bn.co .

SOURCE Brand Networks

Related Links

bn.co

