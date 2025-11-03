Brand Networks Expands Aimy with AI-Powered TV Advertising, Built on Comcast's Universal Ads API

Aimy, a conversational AI cross-channel media buying platform brings premium video inventory to small and mid-sized businesses with AI-powered simplicity.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Networks, an Augeo company and leader in AI-powered advertising solutions, today announced a new capability within its Aimy platform that democratizes TV advertising for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Powered by Comcast's Universal Ads API, Aimy enables advertisers to plan, launch, and measure premium connected TV (CTV) campaigns directly within the Aimy platform — making it possible for SMBs to access premium video available through Universal Ads at an unprecedented scale and price point.

Aimy is one of the first AI ad buying assistants for TV ads, giving SMBs access to the same high-value TV environments once reserved for the world's biggest brands. Through Universal Ads, Aimy advertisers can reach up to 90% of U.S. households, combining premium brand-safe video inventory with AI-driven automation to deliver performance and efficiency never before available to local businesses.

"For too long, TV has been out of reach for small businesses without big budgets, creative teams, or media buyers," said Mike Garsin, CEO of Brand Networks. "With Aimy and Universal Ads, we're removing those barriers. Now any business — from a neighborhood coffee shop to a regional franchise — can launch premium TV campaigns with the same ease as a social ad."

Aimy's TV advertising capabilities include:

AI-Powered Campaign Setup: Aimy automatically recommends targeting, creative, pacing, and optimization based on a brand's goals, freeing small teams from manual setup.

Aimy automatically recommends targeting, creative, pacing, and optimization based on a brand's goals, freeing small teams from manual setup. Integrated Performance Reporting: View Universal Ads campaign results alongside other digital and social metrics for a single, clear view of ROI.

View Universal Ads campaign results alongside other digital and social metrics for a single, clear view of ROI. Premium Video: Access to extensive premium video supply via Universal Ads, including more than 15 major publishers, including: A+E, AMC Networks, DIRECTV, Estrella MediaCo, Fox Corporation, Fuse Media, LG Ad Solutions, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Roku, Scripps, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision, Vizio, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Xumo.

"Advertisers of every size want TV-level reach with performance-grade simplicity," said James Borow, VP of Product & Engineering, Universal Ads. "The Universal Ads API is giving developers the power to build products like Aimy, and we are so excited to see how it can help small businesses that so often power local communities."

The Aimy integration leverages Universal Ads' Reporting and Creative APIs, enabling real-time optimization and campaign transparency. Aimy is available now at http://www.aimyads.ai .

About Brand Networks

Brand Networks (BN) is a leading advertising technology company delivering AI-powered media and content solutions to businesses of all sizes. Since 2007, BN has pioneered cross-platform automation and today powers global influencer, employee, and media programs for the world's most recognized brands. BN is a subsidiary of Augeo, a global leader in engagement technologies.

About Augeo

Augeo is a global leader in engagement platform technologies that create compelling, data-driven experiences fostering connection and brand advocacy. With more than 45 years of experience, Augeo serves hundreds of clients, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, representing millions of people across the globe.

About Universal Ads

Universal Ads enables any brand, of any size, to seamlessly make and buy commercials across premium video, reaching new qualified audiences at scale. Universal Ads combines premium and brand-safe video content directly from the most influential media companies with the ease and familiarity of social ad buying. It is your one-stop shop for high-quality video ads delivering unmatched scale. Universal Ads is a part of the Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that connects people to moments and experiences that matter.

SOURCE Bn