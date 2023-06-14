Brand New $250k 1968 BULLITT Mustang Goes to Barrett Jackson Las Vegas 2023

670hp Supercharged Fastback Auctions LIVE Prime Time National TV Saturday June 24th

TULSA, Okla., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand New Muscle Car is pleased to announce that the one and only all-new 1968 Ford BULLITT Mustang Fastback it has ever built will cross the auction block on LIVE national television in prime time on the FYI Cable Network Saturday, June 24th at Barrett Jackson Las Vegas. This all-new 670hp supercharged 5.0 Coyote Officially Licensed Brand New Muscle Car 1968 Ford BULLITT Mustang fastback was hand-built from the ground up in 2020 only 1,100 miles ago. This one-of-a-kind build started as an all-metal Ford-Licensed body shell with all new parts at the world-famous Brand New Muscle Car facility of MotorTrend TV fame in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Every nut and bolt is brand new. This is not a kit car or special construction vehicle. This beautiful beast is titled and registered as a 1968 Ford Mustang.

1968 Ford BULLITT Mustang Fastback 670hp Supercharged Build goes to Barrett Jackson Las Vegas 2023 Auction in prime time national television on Saturday, June 24th. All-new, all-metal hand built by Brand New Muscle Car of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"We here at Brand New Muscle Car couldn't be more proud of all the incredible customer-designed "bespoke" muscle cars and other vehicles we build but this particular Mustang RestoMod should be one of the best looking and best performing cars in the auction this time around. It took more than a year and 1,500 labor hours to complete. This isn't someone's backyard build. This is a professional build, by a team of people who have restored and built hundreds of Mustangs and many other cars over the decades, and professionally dyno tuned for maximum performance. The fit and finish is second to none and far better than back in the day. This is a $250,000 build and it will only go up in value over time. Why not have a Mustang that looks old, but drives new? That's BNMC," exclaimed, David Miller, Founder of Brand New Muscle Car.

This amazing supercar features a brand new 670hp supercharged 5.0 Coyote Ford Performance crate engine and Ford 6R80 6-speed automatic transmission with manual "Sport Mode" shift capable LOKAR auto shifter dressed out like the movie-correct manual shifter. This world-class professional custom built and extremely powerful Mustang RestoMod is dangerously fun. Be warned. BULLITT features numerous movie-correct and special items, including Ford Highland Green Axalta paint, custom matte finish clear, blacked out 1967 insert grille, emblem and lettering delete, turn signal flat hood, stainless steel dual exhaust without chrome tips, 17x8 matte black painted wheels, 235/45R17 tires, black deluxe wood accent panel interior, black leather wrapped aluminum Shelby steering wheel, factory seats in leather, 3-point seat belts, matte black gas cap, trunk mounted battery, early 1968 Mustang quarter panel reflectors, and classic California JJZ109 license plate. This car also features optional upgrades such as Heidts Independent Front Suspension (IFS), power rack & pinion steering, frame connectors, 4-link rear suspension, Ford 9-inch rear end, 3.50 gears, adjustable coilover shocks, and Wilwood 4-wheel DISC brakes. It's also equipped with Vintage Air A/C, RetroSound stereo, Bluetooth, XM Satellite, tilt steering column, all-new wiring and plumbing, stainless-steel fuel and brake lines, high-capacity aluminum radiator and electric fans, seam sealing, and sound deadening. Includes a framed movie poster with autographs and photos from Steve McQueen, Official Licensed BNMC Certificate & VIN plate, and start-to-finish build book. Look for Lot 768.

