Brand New Apartments in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. announces the grand opening of the $50.6 million apartment complex: Riverside Trail. This new construction property is an affordable housing development located on Chatterton Road on the east side of Columbus just west of Brice Road.

This 248-unit community offers apartment homes available to residents at or below 60% of the area median income. It features one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartment homes. There are 72 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment homes starting at 809 square feet, 96 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment homes starting at 1,190 square feet, 56 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment homes starting at 1,330 square feet, and 24 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment homes starting at 1,453 square feet.

"Our apartment homes are perfect for those seeking a balance between convenience and comfort. Our location is near plenty of shopping, restaurants and downtown Columbus, which offers a wealth of entertainment and employment opportunities," said a Herman & Kittle representative.

Riverside Trail is a multi-family apartment community that offers affordable rate pricing for residents. Construction began on the property in 2019. The team at the Riverside Trail is currently scheduling tours and is looking to assist prospective residents in finding their perfect apartment home. For more information on leasing or to schedule a tour you can visit the Riverside Trail website or call (833) 698-0269

The apartment homes feature beautiful interiors and many community amenities to make residents feel right at home. Features include central heating and A/C, brand new appliances, a breakfast bar in the kitchen area, dishwasher, faux wood flooring, and ceiling fans.

The community offers a wealth of floor plan options for residents. The property also offers a community outdoor pool, fitness center, game room, cyber café, dog park, and outdoor patio with a grilling area. Riverside Trail is also a pet friendly community.

This property is located near the intersection of Interstate 70 and Interstate 270, allowing easy travel to all parts of the Columbus area. There are several retail and dining options available near the Brice Road interchange at Interstate 70.

Other nearby recreational opportunities abound. The Blacklick Woods Metro Park is the home for several outdoor recreational activities There are several walking trails, golf courses, and other outdoor parks nearby. For more information on the property or to schedule a time for a tour please contact the on-site team at Riverside Trail Apartments.

Contact:

Eric Baker

317.428.3858

[email protected]

SOURCE Herman and Kittle Properties Inc.

