Brand New Apartments in Grove City, Ohio

GROVE CITY, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. announces the grand opening of the $24 million apartment complex: The Crossing at Grove City. This new construction property is located in Grove City, Ohio, approximately 15 minutes outside of Columbus.

Grove City Ohio | The Crossings At Grove City Apartments Clubhouse Grove City Ohio | The Crossings At Grove City Apartments Fitness Center

This 178- unit community features one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. It is located on 13.5 acres near the intersection of Big Run South Road and Holt Road. It features 50 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment homes, 96 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment homes, and 32 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment homes. Floor plans begin at 863 square feet for a 1-bedroom apartment home, 1,232 square feet for a 2-bedroom, and 1,186 for a 3-bedroom.

"Our apartment homes are perfect for those seeking a balance between convenience and comfort. Our location is near plenty of shopping, restaurants and downtown Columbus, which offers a wealth of entertainment and employment opportunities," said a Herman & Kittle representative.

The Crossing at Grove City is a multi-family apartment community that offers market rate apartments for residents. Construction began on the property in 2018 with several apartment homes move-in ready. The team at the Crossing at Grove City is currently scheduling tours and is looking to assist prospective residents in filling their available apartment homes. For more information on leasing or to schedule a tour you can visit the Crossing at Grove City website or call (833) 988-0441.

The apartment homes feature beautiful interiors and many community amenities to make residents feel right at home. Features include central heating and A/C, brand new appliances, carpet and wood-faux flooring, spacious bathrooms, full-sized washers and dryers, a professional cyber cafe, business center, in-suite washers and dryers, and so much more. There are also 66 detached garage spaces available for parking and ample outdoor parking.

The community offers a wealth of floor plan options for residents. The property also offers a community outdoor pool, fitness center, game room, and a playground. The Crossing at Grove City is also a pet friendly community. This includes an on-site dog park where residents have plenty of room for their dogs to run and play.

This property is located near the Broadway Commercial Center, as well as downtown Grove City. Both offer a wealth of dining and shopping options for nearby residents. Downtown Columbus, the state capitol of Ohio and home of The Ohio State University are also a short drive away on Interstate 71 north.

Other nearby recreational opportunities abound. The Big Splash is an outdoor water park located a few miles east of the property, while there are several walking trails, golf courses, and outdoor parks nearby. For more information on the property or to schedule a time for a tour please contact the on-site team at The Crossing at Grove City.

Media Contact:

Eric Baker

[email protected]

317-428-3858

SOURCE Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc.