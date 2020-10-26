Brand New Apartments in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman & Kittle Properties, Inc. is happy to announce the opening of a new affordable apartment community in Houston, TX, The Vireo. These new apartments in Houston are located on the northeast side of the city at 12212 Tidwell Road near the intersection of Texas State Route 8 and the Crosby Freeway.

These $38.5 million new construction Houston apartments feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and are all new construction. Construction on these apartment homes began in early 2019 and will be completed in November 2020. The leasing office is currently open and the on-site staff is taking applications.

The Vireo features 264 affordable apartment homes. There are 60 one bedroom floor plans starting at 700 square feet, 132 two-bedroom apartment homes starting at 1,005 square feet, and 72 three-bedroom apartment homes starting at 1,187 square feet. The floor plans are available online at The Vireo website.

"Houston is an emerging market for us and we're pleased to be able to offer an affordable housing option to local residents," said a Herman & Kittle representative. "The Vireo is conveniently located and has a wealth of amenities available for our new residents. We know residents are sure to love our Houston apartments."

For more information on leasing or to schedule a tour you can visit the The Vireo website or call (833) 530-0380. The on-site management team is currently offering tours and is ready to assist residents in finding their new home.

Residents will enjoy several community amenities available to all and top-notch amenities in each of these Houston apartments. Each apartment home comes with faux wood flooring, a dishwasher, individual climate control, patios/balconies, washer and dryer hookups, and more. Within the community you can enjoy our barbecue grills, business center, dog park, fitness center, pool, laundry facility, play area, and more. There are also storage units and garages available for rent.

This property is located on Tidwell Road just east of John Ralston Road. These apartments in Houston have easy access to area highways and are near George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Residents can enjoy shopping and dining opportunities off of Wallisville Road at Texas State Route 8.

The Vireo is located near Sheldon Lake State Park, which offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Lake Houston is also nearby for boating and other outdoor recreation. For more information on the property or to schedule a time for a tour please contact the on-site team at The Vireo. You can also call (833) 530-0380 for leasing information.

