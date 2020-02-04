Brand-New Couple Coupons App Invites Random Acts of Valentine's Day Romance

LOVEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Valentine's Day, iPassion ApS debuts a brand new relationship app called Couple Coupons, giving sweethearts everywhere the opportunity to share the love with special "coupons" for everything from dog walking to a date night of choice. The free app makes it simple to send coupons that are fun e.g. dancing lessons as well as practical ones (doing the grocery shopping). Couples can also create and customize their own coupons to share with significant others.

"Giving each other small coupons like a back rub or an evening without responsibilities is nothing new, but we've taken that concept and created an app with hundreds of fun and practical coupons, plus reminders to ensure they're used in real life," said John Martin Moeller, founder of Couple Coupons as well as the Couple Game and iPassion apps, each with millions of downloads. "This Valentine's Day and beyond, couples can show how much they care by offering to do the laundry, quash an argument, get up with the baby or watch their significant other's favorite show."

According to research, performing acts of kindness (whether random or intentional) for another person will increase energy, happiness and even longevity while decreasing pain, stress and anxiety. Couple Coupons is designed to spark romance and appreciation for busy couples everywhere in a fast, simple and efficient way.

With more than 200 different options, Couple Coupons is the first app that allows individuals to send personal coupons to a significant other, then redeem them in the app. Couples can also chat within the app. The free app can now be downloaded on both the Apple store and on Google Play.

"After the successful launch of the Couple Game app last year, we saw how much people liked the prizes they could win by answering questions in the app, so we created a brand-new app solely focused on giving each other these kind of prizes when you want to show some gratitude or if you just want to let your partner know that you are thinking of them," Moeller added. "We recognize that many people today prefer personal coupons for experiences and services they really want, rather than physical presents that they don't actually need. You can give your special someone a customized day of spa services, plan an adventure vacation or simply clean the house from top to bottom, offering something truly meaningful to the most important person in your life."

To view sample coupons and categories, please visit Dropbox.

Featuring both practical and romantic "coupons" for services and experiences, Couple Coupons delivers a free and simple way to share real-time tokens of appreciation – from doing the laundry to offering a back rub – with your significant others. From the fun to the practical, Couple Coupons offer romance, connection and the unexpected. For more information, please visit https://couplecoupons.app/

