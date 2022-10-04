Brand New DIY Candle Making Experience for Fantasy Lovers

Mythologie Candles is looking to provide a brand-new DIY immersive experience in the multi-billion dollar home entertainment experience with at-home candle making kits for fantasy fans.

LYDEN, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythologie Candles is announcing the launch of a new Do-It-Yourself candle making experience to allow fantasy lovers to forge their own scent adventures. Alchemy Kits are now available on the Mythologie Candles website .

Experience The Alchemy Kit and create your own DIY Mythologie candle! The Alchemy Kit by Mythologie Candles Each Alchemy kit comes with everything you need to create a Mythologie candle.

"Burning Mythologie Candles is already an experience in and of itself, but what if you want a different kind of experience? A fun monthly ritual that feels customized and personal, but without too much mess?" was the question posed by Leah McHenry, founder and CEO of Mythologie Candles. "That's when the idea struck me like lightning! If we provide everything needed in a kit, including our signature pre-scented wax, then one would be guaranteed to be able to make a perfect Mythologie candle every time!"

Mythologie Candles is already transforming the home entertainment experience by going a step further than traditional entertainment in engaging the senses of consumers. One of the most powerful and transformative of all the senses is the sense of smell, which television, books, and games don't provide. With Mythologie Candles, consumers are able to engage their sense of smell, leading to a truly immersive experience.

Speaking about the idea for Alchemy Kits, Leah added, "My motto in creating Alchemy Kits was: it has to be easy, it has to be fun, and it can't compromise on the scent. Everything we bring to the table must ADD to the Mythologie experience."

With the Alchemy Kit, Mythologie Candles is taking immersive experiences to a new level. Not only will customers be able to enjoy their favorite scents, but they will be able to regenerate their candles themselves as a Candle Wizard. The Alchemy Kit is a subscription service that provides consumers with a nearly foolproof candle making experience. The kit comes with two mystery pouches of pre-scented, luxurious coconut-blend wax, as well as all the materials needed to pour a new candle in the vessel of the consumer's choice.

"If you can use a microwave, then you're golden!" Leah explained. "Alchemy Kits bring the candle making experience to your doorstep with the added element of surprise and wonder. It's a gift to yourself!"

Mythologie Candles are loved by fantasy influencers around the world, such as Nerd of the Rings , a popular Youtube channel dedicated to Tolkien lore. The candles have also been praised by podcasts like The Prancing Pony Podcast , YouTube channels such as The Cottage Fairy, and TikTokers such as Momo O'Brian and Asta Darling , the latter having over 2 million followers on Tiktok alone.

When it comes to pairing scent and media, you'll just have to experience it yourself to understand how transformative it is.

Mythologie Candles' Alchemy Kit is available on their website as a subscription.

About Mythologie Candles:

Mythologie Candles seeks to transform the entertainment sector by providing a solution to the most powerful missing sensory experience in the fantasy niche. Despite having officially launched in March of 2020 during the onset of the global pandemic, Mythologie Candles is already producing over 150,000 candles per year and has over 40,000 customers to date.

