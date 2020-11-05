Brand New Galaxy Acquires content26 in its First North American Acquisition

SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand New Galaxy (BNG), an independent European holding company specializing in digital, e-commerce, technology and creative services, today announced its first North American acquisition, acquiring content26 , an agency specialized in Amazon advertising and content. Through this acquisition, the combined agency will be able to offer more comprehensive and global solutions, helping clients scale their digital, e-commerce, and creative business.

BNG is one of Europe's fastest-growing, privately held companies with a global network of clients, which has quickly grown to more than 400 employees over the past three years. With Amazon integrating into everything digital, content, and creative, and other retailers moving much of their business online, BNG recognized the immediate need to build on its global offering and deepen its Amazon content and media expertise.

"We are thrilled to add content26 to our growing portfolio of companies, gaining deep expertise in Amazon content and media while strengthening our presence in the U.S.," said Kacper Kłos, CEO, Brand New Galaxy. "As a combined agency able to quickly integrate and implement ideas and develop state-of-the-art technology based on client needs, we are positioned better than any other entity to help brands succeed in emerging marketplaces in North America, Europe, MEA and Asia."

As one of the few official Amazon Advertising partner agencies, content26 has more than fifteen years of experience working with many of the world's most revered brands on the Amazon platform and across other major online marketplaces. As part of the BNG family of agencies, content26's clients will gain access to content production at scale, automated content connections to European retailers, and other global operations that allow for cross-market scale in the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, as part of BNG's portfolio, content26 will work with existing BNG clients in the U.S. to optimize their Amazon advertising and content strategies.

"With online shopping at an all-time high due to COVID-19, brands are quickly realizing the need for access to a broad range of global media and advertising services, which they will have under one agency with Brand New Galaxy," said Tony Martinelli CEO and Founding Partner, content26. "We could not be happier to join a company whose global operations and integrated capabilities will help our clients stand out from competitors in the e-commerce media and content space."

With the acquisition, BNG will not only gain a North American footprint, but current and prospective clients will also have access to end-to-end Amazon advertising and content expertise, including strategic thinking, content creation, media support, and conclusive data analytics.

About content26:

Content26 develops and manages Amazon Advertising and e-commerce content strategies for many of the world's most recognizable brands. You'll find content26 product pages on all leading online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Staples, and Target. Further information is available at http://content26.com .

About Brand New Galaxy:

Brand New Galaxy is a fast-growing, independent holding of marketing and technology agencies. The privately held "independent marketing platform" was founded in Warsaw, Poland in 2017 and has grown to 400+ employees. BNG's agencies: Pathfinder 23 - e-commerce agency, Life on Mars - a creative hot shop which fuels brands and industries with innovative ideas, Spacecamp - digital agency, Synthrone - e-commerce automation and implementation platform, Stratosfera - Industry-leading marketing strategy & insight consultancy, New Gravity - Software house, Robonauts Pictures - Production House, Man on the Moon - HR Agency. Content26 is the 9th agency to join the Brand New Galaxy.

