Brand New "Heartbreakers" Podcast Unveils The Truth About Life, Love, and Lust

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready for a candid and fearless exploration of the world of love? Prepare to dive headfirst into a whirlwind of passion, laughter, and revelations as the highly anticipated "Heartbreakers" podcast, starring none other than Elsa Jean and James Maas, bursts onto the scene. With a weekly rendezvous releasing every Friday, "Heartbreakers" will go where no other podcast about love and sex has gone before, even fielding anonymous listener questions through the Heartbreakers Hotline.

Elsa Jean, a former adult film star turned entrepreneur, and James Maas, a gay Australian-born pop sensation, have joined forces to offer listeners a fresh, unfiltered perspective on the complexities of human connections. Drawing from their diverse experiences and backgrounds, the duo brings a unique blend of humor, empathy, and insight to the microphone.

Each episode of "Heartbreakers" delves into the multifaceted world of relationships with celebrity guests like Millionaire Matchmaker Patti Stanger, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, Jackass's Poopies, and many more. From heartfelt personal anecdotes to straightforward advice and a dash of tough love, Elsa and James are on a mission to provide their listeners with entertainment, guidance, and a touch of spice.

With an impressive following of 3.2 million on Instagram and Twitter, Elsa Jean (AKA Sapphire Howell) is no stranger to the spotlight. After an illustrious career in the adult entertainment industry, she transitioned into new avenues, emerging as a top OnlyFans creator and has graced the cover of prestigious publications such as Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, and Playboy. Her journey has captured the attention of millions, making her a relatable and inspiring figure for those seeking to live life on their own terms.

Listeners can tune in to "Heartbreakers" on Spotify, Youtube, and all other platforms, where Elsa and James promise a refreshing take on topics that matter the most. Visit the official website at heartbreakerspodcast.com to stay updated. To anonymously ask a question or tell a story, leave a message on the Heartbreakers Hotline at (833) 566-5577.

