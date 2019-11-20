Brand New Identity Verification and KYC Solution Will Be Presented at Slush Helsinki 2019

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter may be coming, but the tech industry seems to be blossoming despite the upcoming cold front. The competition will soon get hot in Finland, where one of the world's leading events, Slush Helsinki 2019, is set to take place this week (Nov. 21–22). Following its latest success at the Finance Magnates London Summit, one of the leading KYC and security solutions providers, GetID, picks this new destination to explore the crypto market opportunities to see what's coming on the horizon.

GetID

Held at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Center, this event will bring over 25,000 curious minds together! Over the years, Slush has grown into the largest single gathering of venture capital globally, spotlighting the most ambitious startups from all over the world and connecting them with leading investors, tech companies, and industry tycoons. This event is the largest gathering of venture capital in the world, attracting 2,000 key investors searching for the next breakout company. For example, more than 10,000 pre-booked investor-startup meetings took place at the event last year. Organizers stated that "over $200 billion in assets under management are just one click away."

The main goal of GetID's solution is fraud prevention, making such examples as onboarding fake clients and utilizing money laundering schemes with fake documents impossible. The company is also working toward a digital ID to exclude the need for KYC procedures in every single service, which requires users to download tons of documents and lose their precious time.

At the Slush conference, GetID will show off its brand new features: a mobile and web software development kit, ID verification, facial recognition, and they will also host the panel for client onboarding.

The European-based company will soon welcome attendants at its booth (booth G10) who are willing to join the cause. And they may even get numerous benefits here: GetID has come up with a special offer for pricing and the absence of commitments for years, excluding irrelevant setups and more. The company plans to grow alongside its clients – a primary reason to take unnecessary fees out of the equation.

In addition, GetID had just marked its successful participation in Finance Magnates London Summit. Held at the Old Billingsgate on Nov. 12-13, the meetup brought together hundreds of financial industry leaders and specialized professionals so they can all share their vision and experience.

Dmitry Kuravkin, Legal and Compliance Adviser at GetID, hosted the workshop. The topic of the discussion was "KYC challenges and innovations in the financial sector," where Dmitry talked about digital identity initiatives and trends on the market, and he also made a comparison to the existing KYC providers. At the end of the day, this opportunity was a great way to announce a new product – a lot of potential clients quickly became interested.

Taking into account the cybersecurity market issues, tech convenience and benefits for startups, there is no doubt that the new conference will witness major interest in GetID's solution.

Visit the IDCredit website: https://idcredit.info

Check out the GetID website: https://getid.ee

