Brand-New Models Debut At Seasons At Kemper Grove In Ridgefield

More about Seasons at Kemper Grove (RichmondAmerican.com/KemperGrove)

This picturesque community showcases the Marblewood and the Ironwood, unique paired homes from the distinctive Seasons™ Collection. Boasting versatile open layouts, exciting included features and inspiring structural and design options, these floor plans are attractively priced from the upper $300s. Both homes are now open for tour by appointment only. To schedule your tour, please call 360.954.7343.

The community at a glance:

Spacious paired homes from the upper $300s

Innovative floor plans from the Seasons™ Collection

3 bedrooms and approx. 1,800 to 2,050 sq. ft.

Exciting options for finishes, fixtures and flooring

Complimentary consultation at the Home Gallery™

Near downtown Ridgefield and I-5

and I-5 Close proximity to National Wildlife Refuge, golf and wineries

Endless possibilities for personalization

Homebuyers that purchase a to-be-built home at this community receive a one-of-a-kind complimentary design consultation at a Richmond American Home Gallery™, where they can choose from hundreds of carefully curated fixtures, finishes and flooring choices to bring their unique style to life.

Seasons at Kemper Grove is located at 3156 N. Pioneer Canyon Drive, Ridgefield, WA 98642.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

