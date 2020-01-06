Brand New Models for Happy Hacking Keyboard and HHKB Accessories Now Available!

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. introduces new Happy Hacking Keyboard (HHKB) models including a Bluetooth enabled model, as well as HHKB branded accessories for avid HHKB fans!

The HHKB was developed by programmers for programmers to provide a smooth and fast keying experience while minimizing hand and finger fatigue. The keyboard only has the most necessary keys resulting in a light, compact and minimalist device. Since its introduction, the HHKB has been used by many customers including programmers and engineers and has sold over 500,000 units worldwide. The core concepts for the HHKB are its intelligent key layout and compact size. While these features have never changed for more than 20 years, keymap customization software and multi-platform support have been introduced to meet the changes in today's technology and work environment.

"I've personally used HHKB for over 20 years for professional and personal use, and I'm very excited to bring the latest generation of this cult classic to the U.S. market." said Yasunari Shimizu, CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America.

Happy Hacking Keyboard Key Features

Three models (HYBRID Type-S, HYBRID, Classic) in your choice of White or Charcoal, with Printed or Blank Key Caps are available. The HYBRID Type-S and HYBRID models feature multi-platform support which allows you to use both Bluetooth and USB connection. Furthermore, the HYBRID Type-S models enable excellent typing speeds and quieter typing. The Classic models maintain the original HHKB specifications and are supported by wired (USB) connection.

Evolution of Multi-Platform Support

The new HYBRID Type-S and HYBRID models give users flexibility in how they connect their keyboards to their favorite devices, e.g. PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone via both Bluetooth or USB connection. In addition, the new HHKB lineup has been equipped with a Type-C USB connector so that the keyboards can be used with the most up-to-date devices. Improvements to the Interface

HYBRID and HYBRID Type-S models include the ability to pair with up to 4 Bluetooth devices. Users can switch easily between devices with simple keyboard shortcuts. Additional Customizable Functions

The HYBRID Type-S and HYBRID models include keymap customization functionalities. In addition to the DIP switch that allows users to change the control key assignments, now users can customize the entire keymap*2 through an intuitive and easy-to-understand software application (Windows only) designed exclusively for this function. The keymap settings are saved within the HHKB itself so that the same settings can be used from one device to another without needing to reprogram each time. Continuous Pursuit of Quality

(1) High-Quality Key Switches

HHKB's Electrostatic Capacitive Key Switch detects changes in electrostatic capacity with each key press. This ensures a smooth and comfortable key touch and high durability. For the HYBRID Type-S models, excellent typing speed and quietness levels are achieved by adopting a unique buffer inside the keys.

(2) Intelligent Key Layout and Compact Size

The intelligent key layout carried over from the very first HHKB model allows users to enter characters quickly using shortcut keys. In addition, minimizing the number of keys has helped to make the keyboard compact and light so that it is ideal for carrying around.

(3) High-Quality Details

Long life dye-sublimated key top labeling is used for the characters and symbols on the key tops. This method ensures characters and symbols are printed clearly and also ensures the print will last for a long time. Characters and symbols will not be rubbed off even after the keyboard is used for several years. The HHKB also includes 3 options for keyboard height adjustment, creating a more ergonomic experience for long hours of work.

HHKB Branded Accessories:

Wrist Rests: Made from a combination of beech and maple hardwoods, these wrist rests look and feel the part. Designed to support the wrists over long periods of work and play, they're crafted with a slight angle for ergonomic comfort. The base has anti-slip rubber pads to keep the wrist rest in place. The wood is finished with a semi-clear surface and is resistant to warping.

Tablet/Phone Stand: The stand provides a convenient place to put your smartphone or tablet while using the keyboard. It is adjustable, foldable, portable, and hands-free. Made of quality premium lightweight aluminum and includes rubber pads that can protect your mobile device from any scratches and sliding.

Protective Lid:

Designed specifically to fit the HHKB compact size and key layout.



The HHKB protective lid shields the keys and helps keep the keyboard and keycaps clean.



Includes embossed HHKB logo

Carrying Case Bundle – Coming Soon! The carrying case bundle includes the HHKB branded carrying case, protective lid and wrist rest.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the new HHKB models range from $217 to $320, and are as follows:

HHKB Pro 3 Classic models - $217 list price

list price HHKB Pro 3 HYBRID models - $264 list price

list price HHKB Pro 3 HYBRID Type-S models - $320 list price

HHKB branded accessory pricing:

Wrist Rests – $50 each

each Tablet/Phone Stand with Travel Bag– $35

Protective Lid – $35

Carrying Case Bundle - $105

HHKB keyboards and accessories are available on Fujitsu's online store and on Amazon.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the Document Imaging industry, delivering innovative scanning solutions and services that enable our customers to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge document capture solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Document Imaging solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa Opens in New Window or call us at 800-626-4686.

Trademarks

Happy Hacking, HHK, HHKB are registered trademarks or trademarks of PFU Limited in Japan .

. Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG.

Other product names and company names are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

Note

Up to four devices can be registered and switched at any time. Some keys with preset functions may be excluded for the Keymap Customization Function.

