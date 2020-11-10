Brand New QOZ Apartment Building Listed For Sale In Fishtown - Philadelphia

The Fishtown submarket has seen multifamily investment demand driven to record highs and The Columbia is the newest investment property on the market. The 19,000+ SF Building consists of a smart mixture of five studios, seven 1-bedrooms, four 2-bedrooms and one deluxe 3-bedroom apartment.

Designed by Coscia Moos, built by PB + DC and developed by leading local Developer Khosla Properties, The Columbia's location is unmatched - pinned in the center point of the community called "America's Hottest New Neighborhood" by Forbes. Construction completion targeted Q1 2021.

Sales tours have commenced. See the construction video here, part of the "Agent PHL On Site – The Client Room" series. Please direct sales inquiries to: [email protected]. View the listing here on Compass.com or here on www.AgentPHL.com

About Khosla Properties

Khosla Properties is a 100% minority owned and operated real estate firm specializing in investment, development, construction, and management of high-quality multi-family and mixed-use projects. Backed by a deep understanding of the markets, a commitment to quality and a strong track record of success, Khosla is responsible for some of the premier multi-family and mixed-use projects in the Philadelphia area.

About Agent PHL

Agent PHL is Philadelphia's premier hybrid real estate sales agent, specializing in commercial and residential listings with a refined focus on new construction, multifamily investments and development. The firm have achieved recognition within the marketplace for conducting some of the most notable Qualified Opportunity Zone development transactions in recent years, along with top-producing achievements in both boutique multifamily and residential sales. Compass Commercial in Philadelphia communicates directly with its offices in New York and on the west coast.

