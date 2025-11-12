Brand-New Racing Festival "Fan Prix™" Partners with Saleen to Bring "Dream to Drive" Tryouts to Las Vegas Race Week

Just one highlight of the free and easy-to-access event hosted by Racing icon Romain Grosjean, happening November 21–22, 2025, with Dream to Drive: Racing Saleen and AAA Mountain West Group as official partners

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A free, brand-new racing festival is making its debut on the Las Vegas Strip this Race Week as Fan Prix launches November 21–22 at Resorts World Las Vegas, bringing an action-packed lineup of motorsport, technology and lifestyle activations for all ages.

Open to the public, Fan Prix is convenient to attend, featuring Resorts World's easy access and complimentary self-parking for locals. The event offers racing enthusiasts and casual fans alike the opportunity to get closer to the sport with celebrity appearances, interactive exhibits, and exclusive fan experiences.

One of the experiences comes from legendary automaker Steve Saleen, who, along with Molly Saleen, a professional race car driver and entrepreneur, will host nationwide tryouts for their groundbreaking unscripted competition series, Dream to Drive. The series offers everyday dreamers and rising talents across America the chance to race for one of motorsport's most iconic names and compete for a professional racing contract.

"Performance goes beyond the machine; it's about the dream," said automotive icon Steve Saleen. "Dream to Drive opens the door for a new generation of talent, and Fan Prix is the perfect stage to share that vision with fans. There's no better place to celebrate passion and performance than Las Vegas during Race Week."

Headlining the weekend is acclaimed driver Romain Grosjean, whose "Garage 28" will serve as a racing entertainment hub at Fan Prix. Also scheduled to appear will be driver Nicole Havrda, among other personalities participating in panel discussions, meet-and-greets and photo opportunities designed to bring fans face-to-face with racing celebrities and the automotive community.

Fan Prix will showcase collector vintage vehicles, stunning vehicle-centric art and nostalgic memorabilia from Atomic Motors Classic Cars & Motorcycles, a local Las Vegas dealership. Fans will also enjoy racing simulators, exclusive merchandise activations, a wellness area and more.

For those unable to attend Fan Prix in person, the event's exclusive local broadcast partner KTNV Channel 13 will feature the Romain AI Experience on ktnv.com. The new interactive platform allows users to have a realistic conversation with the virtual Romain Grosjean, using state-of-the-art fan engagement technology provided by Zooly.ai.

"The thrill of racing is about connection, between driver and fan, machine and moment," said Romain Grosjean. "At Fan Prix, we're creating a place where everyone can feel that energy, whether you're testing a simulator, taking in the atmosphere, or speaking with Romain AI. It's great to see this new kind of fan experience come to life in Las Vegas."

"KTNV Channel 13 serves as a vital conduit to our Las Vegas community," said John Cook, Vice President and General Manager for KTNV. "We're thrilled to showcase Fan Prix and the Romain AI experience, giving locals free access to racing and motorsports-inspired content as the excitement of the racing world takes center stage."

AAA Mountain West Group will serve as the title sponsor of the AAA Loyalty Lounge, a VIP hospitality space within the Fan Prix experience. The Lounge will offer premium social areas, a private driver meet-and-greet, exclusive giveaways, and more for AAA members and AAA Visa Signature® credit cardholders.

In tandem with Fan Prix, poker enthusiasts can opt to participate in the Big Deal for One Drop, a philanthropic poker tournament benefitting the One Drop Foundation's safe water initiatives. The event takes place on Friday at Resorts World's Allē Lounge on 66 with emcee and poker legend Phil Hellmuth.

Fan Prix runs November 21–22, Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.. For full event details and the latest updates, visit www.fanprix.com or follow @thefanprix on Instagram.

About Fan Prix

Fan Prix is a fan-focused motorsport and lifestyle experience designed to bring fans closer to the culture of racing through immersive exhibits, interactive technology, and exclusive access to athletes and influencers. Created to celebrate both heritage and innovation in motorsport, Fan Prix is committed to making the racing world more engaging, inclusive, and accessible to fans everywhere.

Media Contact:

Kassidy Krystek

Third House North

[email protected]

SOURCE Fan Prix