Brand New, Revolutionary X-Factor Belt® Lauded As Gamechanger For Golfers (Or Anyone) Suffering From Back And Hip Pain

The patented product's immediate success is due to its unprecedented integration of two essential components: support and flexibility. A Vietnam vet, Safko brought his "Marine way" to the process "to get the job done the right way." The result is a proprietary approach from the belt's unequaled high-quality craftsmanship to how it's worn. Worn around the pelvis rather than the lower back, the belt is designed with a wider sacral-area control center featuring tapered Velcro® ends to secure the belt around the user's pelvic-iliac crest. The use of flexible steel Xs, bisected with a vertical longitudinal stay in the sacral area, enables stabilization of the lower spinal segments - the epicenter of low back pain - without weakening core musculature. Concurrent with the core stabilizers, soft stretchable compression Xs are strategically placed on the sides providing circumferential, longitudinal and torsional support that protect against excessive spinal twisting, tilting, over-extension and pelvic torque associated with golf swing follow through. The improved control of these elements translates to a less painful, more relaxed, smoother, balanced, contained swing. The "Enhanced Momentum Control," as Safko calls it, also reduces strain placed on existing low back area orthopedic issues and helps prevent future conditions golfers know well. And, the benefits go beyond the 18th hole. Worn over or under clothes, the lightweight, easy on/off "all-day wear" design, Safko says, "enhances posture, improves mobility and helps patients of virtually any age return to active lifestyles."