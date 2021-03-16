Brand New SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ Collection Debuts Today

Building off Sanuk's previous trio of capsule collections in partnership with Grateful Dead, this next iteration features new pastel and muted custom tie-dye colorways decked out with the band's iconic 13-point lightning bolt logo across the popular Sling, Sandbar flip flop, Donna and Vagabond Sidewalk Surfer styles. Special guest details in the collaboration include embroidered patches, embossed emblems, band tags, jute outsoles, premium footbeds and step-down heel counters. Added to the set list, Sanuk's new BLOOM™ x Soft Top Foam technology delivers the utmost in cushion, high rebound bounce and support across the collection's kicks for the comfiest trip to your happy place.

This psychedelic collaboration features BLOOM™ Foam which uses repurposed algae. The use of BLOOM™ Foam cleans approximately 2,800 cubic meters of air while the inclusion of other natural materials like hemp, jute and responsibly sourced leather together saved 21.6 million liters of water. Sanuk was also able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20% per pair, equal to 78,000+ miles driven by the average vehicle, so Grateful Dead fans can feel good while looking good.

"Creativity, collaboration and music are crucial for us all – especially during these unique times," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "We're excited to pay tribute to the band and the magnetic legacy they've gifted us with. This collection of modern classics does just that."

The fourth installment of the SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com. Retail prices range from $50-65.

About Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

