Brand-New Tubi Original "DOMINGO" And Tubi Exclusive "LA DOSIS" To Debut on Friday, September 17, Kicking Off Latinx Heritage Month Programming

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- On September 17, Tubi Original DOMINGO, a heartwarmingly funny soccer comedy, and Tubi-exclusive dramatic thriller LA DOSIS, will join the platform as part of its LatinX Heritage Month programming available all month. DOMINGO is Tubi's first-ever Spanish-language original film, as the platform continues to build on the success of Tubi en Español and superserve its Spanish-speaking audiences. Viewers will also be treated to a curated selection of beloved Spanish and English-language titles, from "El Chicano" and "Desierto" to "¿Quién es la Máscara?," "Devious Maids" and "La Bamba."

Tubi Original DOMINGO, Mexican director Raúl López Echeverría's feature debut with Samuel Goldwyn Films and Picture Tree International, tells the story of Domingo (Eduardo Covarrubias, "Bajo Tierra"), a man of 55 living in a poor suburb near Guadalajara. When his wife (Imelda Sánchez) abruptly leaves him, he decides to do everything in his power to realize his lifelong dream of becoming a professional soccer commentator. He soon realizes how much his impassioned weekly commentaries on local amateur matches are changing lives throughout his neighborhood. DOMINGO was inspired from observing working-class districts in the suburbs of Guadalajara, where football grounds are a central part of the community and dear to the inhabitants' hearts. The film will shortly have its local premiere in competition at the Guadalajara International Film Festival and will screen as part of the TIFF industry Selects line-up. DOMINGO is produced by Jorge Díaz Sánchez, Kinesis Film House in Mexico in co-production with Sébastien Aubert's Adastra Film and Elly Senger-Weiss at Austrian Elly Films.

LA DOSIS, exclusively debuting on Tubi in the U.S., follows Marcos (Carlos Portaluppi, "Vidas Robadas"), an experienced ICU nurse in a provincial Argentine clinic who begins to suspect that his charismatic coworker is murdering patients. LA DOSIS is directed by Martin Kraut ("Luisa") and also stars Ignacio Rogers ("Sabado Uno"), German de Silva ("Wild Tales") and Arturo Bonin ("Looney Love").

DOMINGO and LA DOSIS join a curated selection of titles on Tubi for LatinX Heritage Month, which can be found at https://tubitv.com/category/celebrate_hispanic_and_latinx_heritage_month

