Brand Pros Discuss Influencer Marketing on the Julius Profiles Podcast

"Julius is a company that thrives on marketers and influencers working together in meaningful ways," said Danny Palestine, Head of Product Marketing, Julius. "We know people are more than datasets, content, and strategies. People are complex, emotional, and passionate individuals that are a brilliant source of ingenuity. With Julius Profiles, we dive beyond the day-to-day and into the nuances of putting people first in influencer marketing."

In Episode 01: The Art of Personalization , Danny was joined by Christie Childers and Andy Kraut from global social media marketing agency, Social Chain, to discuss the role personalization plays in managing relationships between clients, influencers, and consumers. And in the second episode , GoDaddy's Haley Uzelac and Krista Stucchio looked beyond choosing the right people and building that all-important relationship, to explore the many other hats influencer marketers have to wear.

"Influencer marketing is not just about finding the person that's creating that sexy content," said Danny. "It's about combining cultural insights with social media trends, and at the same time collaborating with authoritative voices. Context and empathy are what make influencer marketing work, and with this podcast we focus on below-the-surface stories of people that sincerely believe in being people-first."

The Julius Profiles podcast also covers the impact of influencer marketing on other marketing practices, as well as hot topic issues such as the relationship between social media and mental health. In Episode 03: The PR Perspective , Danny, Michael Lamp of HUNTER, and David Harrison of EVINS, considered how the traditional practice of public relations has adapted to the relatively modern practice of influencer marketing. And in the fourth episode , clinical psychologist Dr. Ayelet Boussi and Lina Renzina of The Ad Council shared their perspectives on how social media can affect mental health in positive and negative ways.

Listeners can subscribe to Julius Profiles on Apple Podcasts , Google , and Spotify .

About Julius

Julius, a leading influencer marketing platform, helps marketers search influencer profiles across Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Twitter, and Twitch, to discover the perfect influencer partners for their brands and manage campaigns from start to finish. Julius serves Fortune 500 companies and award-winning agencies worldwide, including 6 out of the 10 top global agencies.

To learn more, visit www.juliusworks.com

Contact:

Caroline Pickett

Julius Works Inc.

646-517-2710

cpickett@juliusworks.com

SOURCE Julius Works Inc.

Related Links

http://www.juliusworks.com

