Brand Safety Institute Names Louis Jones as Incoming Brand Safety Officer in Residence

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Safety Institute (BSI), a nonprofit advertising industry initiative to strengthen the brand safety profession, today announced that longtime agency and 4A's executive Louis Jones will be its next Brand Safety Officer (BSO) in Residence. Jones will become the second person to serve in the six-month role advising other BSOs and helping the organization advance its mission, and he brings an unwavering focus on brand needs and deep practical experience to the position.

Louis Jones

"There are few individuals with the breadth and depth of experience in building, strengthening, and protecting brands as Louis," said Mike Zaneis, co-founder of BSI. "From his diverse agency roles to his leadership at the 4A's on brand safety, including the creation of the Advertiser Protection Bureau and Brand Safety and Suitability Framework, Louis has been on the vanguard of these complicated issues, and we are delighted to bring him into this role as a resource for BSI and other brand safety officers across the industry. We also express our deep appreciation to Christine for her extraordinary contributions and defining of the role as our inaugural BSO in Residence."

Jones will succeed former BabyCenter programmatic chief Christine Desrosiers, who was named BSI's first Brand Safety Officer in Residence earlier this year. "Christine set a high bar for this new position by representing BSI in industry forums, engaging in discussions on key brand safety topics with industry leaders, and developing the tools and policies Brand Safety Officers need to succeed," said Neal Thurman, co-founder of BSI. "We look forward to continuing to work with Christine on these important issues going forward, as she will continues to serve on the BSI Advisory Board and represent the publishers' perspective on new and evolving brand safety issues."

A consultant advising major companies across a range of industry issues, Jones was formerly the Executive Vice President (EVP) of Media & Data Practices for the 4A's, managing the association's thought leadership and standards efforts across brand safety, ID resolution, measurement, accountability, and attribution. Prior to the 4A's, Jones was CEO of Maxus North America, leading the company to recognition as Adweek's 2012 Media Agency of the Year. Before that, Jones served in a range of senior roles at Havas and other agencies, working with many of the world's largest advertisers.

"Brand safety is not a one-size-fits-all problem, as each brand has its own unique identity, opportunities, and needs," said Jones. "That's why BSI gives brand safety professionals the expertise, best practices, and relationships they need to understand and manage the complicated challenges facing each individual brand. I am excited and honored to be serving in this role, and I look forward to working with brand safety officers across the industry to help understand and address their needs."

About the Brand Safety Institute

The Brand Safety Institute is a digital advertising industry initiative to professionalize the work of brand protection. Through its research, education, and certification programs, the Brand Safety Institute gives ad industry executives the expertise and skills they need to minimize brand risks and capitalize on brand opportunities in the digital advertising supply chain. Through its Brand Safety Officer certification program, the Brand Safety Institute helps leaders set the highest standards for brand protection, learn new and emerging best practices, and build an industry-wide community of brand safety peers. More information about the Brand Safety Institute can be found at brandsafetyinstitute.com.

