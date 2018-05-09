Brand Strategy Propels AkitaBox Into New Era

A hexagon textural element is integrated into the branding, mimicking the outline of the company's long-standing logo. The hexagonal shape was chosen as it offers the most efficient use of space and building materials both within buildings as well as nature. AkitaBox has a long-standing history of simplifying building management and improving a facilities operational efficiencies through their cloud-based software offering.

The addition of two distinct colors, Slate Blue and Midnight Express, brings a cooler and approachable attribute to the existing color palette. Slate Blue is crisp with gray hues that embodies traditional elements of legacy software and draws from the foundational elements of building materials. Midnight Express, a deep royal blue with hints of purple, brings a sense of approachability to the AkitaBox brand.

Connect with the AkitaBox brand at home.AkitaBox.com.

AkitaBox is the leading facility management software and implementation services provider dedicated to improving the way people manage and interact with the buildings they occupy. Founded in 2015, AkitaBox currently supplies accurate data management tools and implementation services to over 250 million square feet of educational, healthcare, and governmental organizations in the United States. For more information, visit akitabox.com.

