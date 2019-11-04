Brand USA and United Airlines Sign Global Sponsorship Agreement

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, and United Airlines today announced a multi-year, global sponsorship agreement to promote international travel across the United States.

The agreement makes United Airlines an official Global Airline Sponsor of Brand USA and the exclusive airline sponsor of Brand USA's next IMAX® film, "Into America's Wild," which premieres in February 2020. The film takes international audiences on a journey across the United States through its scenic byways, ancient homelands, little known trails, and hidden gems that form the country's natural tapestry. "Into America's Wild" features the country's greatest outdoor experiences from kayaking Oregon's stunning coast, to traversing majestic canyons in the Southwest, exploring the wilds of Alaska, walking the Appalachian Trail and more.

"Our sponsorship with United Airlines grew out of our mutual passion for sharing America's treasures with the international travel community. Together, we are determined to find creative solutions that impact global travel to the United States," said Christopher Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA. "Travel decisions are increasingly influenced by entertaining content and compelling stories. With no shortage of narratives, Brand USA and United Airlines have the right resources and marketing innovation to elevate the position of the U.S. in the worldwide travel sector."

United Airlines and United Express operate nearly 5,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in the U.S. and around the world. In the last two years, United has announced 26 new international routes, including nonstop service between the United States and Prague, Czech Republic; Cape Town, South Africa; Nice, France; Tahiti, French Polynesia; Naples, Italy; Palermo, Italy; Porto, Portugal; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

"At United Airlines we continue to grow our industry leading international network by adding more international capacity than any other U.S. carrier in 2019," said Mark Krolick, United's vice president of Marketing. "We look forward to collaborating with Brand USA to showcase the United States to travelers around the world."

About Brand USA

Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization's mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past six years, Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 6.6 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with more than $21.8 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, nearly 52,000 incremental U.S. jobs a year.

For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. To discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture, please visit Brand USA's consumer website VisitTheUSA.com and follow Visit The USA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26-member airlines.

For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

