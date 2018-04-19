Brand USA Partners with Spotify and Five Emerging Artists to Launch Hear the Music, Experience the USA

The heart of this campaign lies with the five emerging artists selected to bring the sound of their respective city to life through original renditions of "Do You Wanna Dance?," including:

Cam James ( Cameron James Williams ) – Hip-Hop; Atlanta, Georgia

( ) – Hip-Hop; Bass Physics ( Arja Adair ) – Electronic Dance Music (EDM); Denver, Colorado

( ) – Dance Music (EDM); Nathan Quick – Blues; Houston, Texas

– Blues; Reptaliens ( Bambi and Cole Browning ) – Rock 'n' Roll; Portland, Oregon

( ) – Rock 'n' Roll; Calma Carmona – Soul; San Juan, Puerto Rico

As demonstrated through the styles of these artists, the United States' music scene is constantly evolving and each region has a unique story to tell. By being exposed to the sounds of electronic dance music (EDM) in Denver, the blues in Houston, rock 'n' roll in Portland, hip-hop in Atlanta, and soul in Puerto Rico, prospective travelers get a taste of the eclectic cultural and musical soundtrack the United States offers. Each version of the song balances the talents' creative flair with the energy and style of music inherent to their location, and together, they demonstrate the incredible diversity of people, places, and experiences available in the United States.

"Music is a universal language that transcends language and cultural boundaries, and Hear the Music, Experience the USA presents an entertaining and highly engaging platform to showcase vibrant destinations across the United States," says Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer of Brand USA. "The artists' passion for their cities shines through in each rendition as they reimagine a classic radio hit in a new digital streaming era. We're hoping their contagious energy connects with culture-seeking tourists across the globe and inspires them to experience the United States in a new way."

Brand USA's partnership with Spotify will offer travelers the unique opportunity to explore the USA with 22 U.S. city soundscape playlists. "We're proud to partner with Brand USA, using music as an instrument to engage with international travelers and accessibly show the country's abundance of culture, innovation, and creativity," says Alex Faust, global head of Spotify's MAP team.

Spotify creates each custom playlist based on the artists and genres that over-index in popularity with local users in each city. As such, each playlist reflects the current mood of the location, using music as a discovery travel tool, including everything from the upbeat Latin-inspired sounds of Miami, Florida to the industrial, Midwestern grit of Cleveland, Ohio. After listening to audio ads or viewing video content or digital display ads, Spotify users will be directed to the Visit The USA website to check out different cities, activities, and music.

Visitors to the music landing music landing page on Brand USA's consumer website, Visit The USA, can immerse themselves in the captivating and unique sounds from several noteworthy locations, learn about the five artists, listen to the 22 city-inspired Spotify playlists, look at photos, and explore suggested activities waiting to be experienced. The Hear the Music, Experience the USA content – and all of the rich features on the music page – will be featured in native languages in the following markets: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Hear The Music, Experience the USA represents a collaboration between Brand USA and Mustache, the creative agency responsible for identifying the song, artists, and conceiving and producing the creative centered on the unique power of American music as a cultural lens. MediaCom, Brand USA's global media agency, provided the traveler insights and performance data underpinning the partnership.

The focus on sound in the campaign aligns with Brand USA's new large format film, "America's Musical Journey," which explores America's history through its distinctive music and sound. The integrated campaign and film engage the ears and the eyes, and from small screen to big screen and everything in between, delivers an immersive experience for consumers.

Discover more about America's rich musical culture and the diversity of experiences the USA has to offer at Brand USA's consumer website VisitTheUSA.com and follow Visit The USA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

