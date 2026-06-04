Brand Velocity Group Acquires RCX Sports to Scale the Nation's Leading Youth Sports Platform

The acquisition comes as youth sports continue to gain importance across the broader sports ecosystem, with professional leagues increasingly turning towards grassroots programming to drive participation, fuel next-generation fan development, and unlock community-based opportunities. RCX focuses on the broadest segment of the youth sports "pyramid," while expanding access (by easing cost and administrative burdens) and creating community opportunities through sports. With deep professional league relationships, a national operating infrastructure, and a proven multi-sport model that creates efficiencies for local operators and families, RCX is defining the next phase of youth sports participation.

RCX represents a cornerstone investment for BVG's specialty sports platform ("BVG Sports" or "BVGS"). The transaction is supported by a broad strategic investor group including Hamilton Lane's Impact platform, St. Cloud Capital, Darco Capital, and Three Ocean Partners, alongside athlete partners such as Eli Manning, Emmitt Smith, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jameis Winston.

Beyond capital investment, BVG will support RCX in furthering strategic and commercial partnerships, athlete and professional league connectivity, and robust operational resources. RCX will remain steadfast in its mission to grow participation, strengthen its network of operators and partners, and create more opportunities for young athletes and communities nationwide. RCX will also continue to operate under its existing brand, with founder and CEO Izell Reese and the current management team remaining in place.

RCX's growth has been driven in part by the rapid rise of flag football and the continued success of NFL Flag, one of the country's most influential grassroots youth sports programs. Building on that foundation, RCX has expanded its model across additional professional leagues, demonstrating its ability to scale community-driven youth sports programs nationally.

Izell Reese, Founder and CEO of RCX Sports, commented: "RCX was built to expand access to youth sports at scale, while delivering the quality, consistency, and trust our professional league partners, operators, and families expect. With BVG's support, we can deepen our partnerships and remove more barriers to play. Sports build confidence, character, and community, and we are privileged to deliver these experiences to more kids and families nationwide."

Eli Manning, a Partner at BVG, Super Bowl Champion, and longtime youth sports advocate, said: "RCX has built a differentiated platform at the intersection of youth participation, professional league partnerships, and community impact. I've seen firsthand how sports can shape lives, and I'm excited to help RCX expand access to those experiences for more young athletes and families across the country."

Dave Helgerson, Head of Impact Investments at Hamilton Lane, commented: "RCX's mission to expand accessibility and increase affordability in youth sports is precisely the kind of impact-aligned business we seek to support. When a company's commercial success is inseparable from its social purpose, that's a durable foundation for long-term value creation."

Austin Ramos, a Founding Partner at BVG, concluded: "RCX is exactly the kind of platform BVGS was built to support: a values-driven business with trusted leadership, national reach, and significant opportunity to leave a lasting impact. From our earliest conversations with Izell and the RCX team four years ago, we connected around a shared vision for what affordable, accessible youth sports can mean for kids, families, and communities. RCX has translated that vision into a national platform, and we are excited to help scale its impact over the years ahead."

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and The Raine Group LLC served as legal and financial advisors, respectively, to RCX Sports. Sidley Austin LLP and CohnReznick Advisory LLC served as legal and accounting advisors, respectively, to BVG.

About RCX Sports

RCX Sports is the leading youth sports platform delivering league-backed programs that provide accessible, inclusive, and high-quality experiences for young athletes nationwide. As the only multi-sport organization trusted by professional leagues spanning the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB, RCX Sports helps cultivate the next generation of athletes and fans while strengthening communities through sport. In 2026, the organization was recognized by Fast Company on its list of Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit www.rcxsports.com.

About Brand Velocity Group

Brand Velocity Group is a diversified investment platform focused on disrupting and improving the private equity industry's traditional approach to growing consumer-facing businesses, with an emphasis on the idea that marketing works and people matter. By combining the team's decades of finance and operating expertise with leading in-house marketing and employee development resources, BVG has developed a unique and demonstrated approach to accelerating growth of the businesses they partner with. Through its "Share the Gains" program, BVG makes portfolio company employees equity holders, reflecting the firm's belief that recognizing employees as value creators can strengthen both company culture and performance. BVG has also launched two specialty sub-verticals — Brand Velocity Group Sports ("BVGS") and BVG Fashion & Apparel — that leverage the firm's category expertise. Through BVGS, the firm focuses on sports and sports-adjacent businesses, including companies whose products, services, audiences, or partnerships are connected to the broader sports ecosystem. To learn more about BVG, its portfolio companies, and its innovative growth strategies, please visit www.BrandVelocityGroup.com.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 785 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $141.8 billion in discretionary assets and $905.3 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2026. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RCX Sports