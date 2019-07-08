Brandable Closes Series B Financing Round

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandable, a technology-enabled consumer packaged goods platform, announced the closing of its Series B funding. The round was led by Cota Capital, a premier institutional investment firm based in San Francisco, CA. It also included previous investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Advance Venture Partners, along with new investors Pentland Ventures and Fields Texas.

Brandable is disrupting how brands are developed and launched by utilizing a data-driven process to understand and react quickly to customer trends. This allows them to create highly relevant, purpose-driven offerings across multiple channels of distribution. All brands are supported with unique demand generation strategies that ignite and launch its offerings with built-in consumer appreciation for the products. Brandable is best known to consumers for its omni-channel brands, including Queen V (founded by Lauren Steinberg in partnership with Brandable), Ready to Thrive!, Craft City, Good Guy, Grow Girl, and newly launched VeggieCraft Farms.

"This has been a tremendous year for Brandable in terms of our success in the marketplace, building a world class organization and pursuing our mission of reimagining the CPG landscape forever. Now, with our Series B partners, we will accelerate our growth plans and continue to launch new brands that allow our consumers to live their best lives," said Oliver Bogner, Brandable CEO and Founder.

In less than 18 months, Bogner has grown Brandable into a powerhouse with a portfolio of highly disruptive, consumable products across Wellness, Food and Hardlines categories. Brandable has successfully secured distribution in many of the country's leading retailers, including multiple programs with the two largest retailers in America: Target and Walmart. The former television producer has harnessed his keen understanding of media and the power of influence to drive excitement and appeal for the company's offerings.

"Brandable's unique platform and data-driven innovation process creates modern brands tailored directly to the demand of millennial consumers," said Bobby Yazdani, Founder and Managing Partner at Cota Capital. "By creating highly disruptive, omni-channel brands, powered by content and influencer partnerships, Brandable accelerates market adoption by an order of magnitude faster than its analog peers. I'm elated to join Brandable's board and help elevate its technology enabled platform path forward."

About Brandable

Brandable is a next generation, technology enabled, CPG platform that is creating the world's most innovative brands to enable people to live their best lives by igniting pop culture. Brandable's best-in-class brands are carried in over 20,000 locations across the country, comprised of the world's leading big box, grocery, drug, specialty, and online retailers.

We Are Reimaging CPG Forever. We Enable People To Live Their Best Lives. We Are Brandable.

